Bidar Police Crack Down on LPG Black Market Ring, Arrest Four

Four individuals have been arrested in Bidar, Karnataka, following a police raid that uncovered a black market operation involving the illegal sale and distribution of LPG cylinders.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Police in Bidar, Karnataka, arrested four people for alleged black marketing of LPG cylinders.

Authorities seized 105 LPG cylinders during a raid on a farm in Janwada village.

The investigation revealed that LPG cylinders were being diverted from authorised supply and sold illegally at inflated prices.

Mallari Indian Gas Agency is under investigation for its alleged involvement in the black market operation.

Police are urging the public to report any information regarding the illegal sale of LPG cylinders.

Police have arrested four people and seized 105 LPG cylinders in connection with alleged black marketing of cooking gas in this district, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, police officials conducted a raid on March 16 at Janwada village in Bidar taluk from where the racket was operating, they said.

It led to the seizure of 105 cylinders and the arrest of four individuals, police said.

Details of the Raid and Seized Items

According to police, the operation was carried out at a farm owned by Shrikant Harnoor, where officials found a large number of cylinders along with vehicles used for transport.

Among the seized items were 22 filled cylinders, 83 empty cylinders, and two trucks allegedly used for illegal distribution, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the cylinders were diverted from authorised supply and sold in the black market at higher prices, he said.

Investigation and Further Actions

Officials have also found that Mallari Indian Gas Agency, based in Vadgaon village of Aurad taluk, is allegedly linked to the activity, he added.

The four accused are in custody and are being questioned to find out the full extent of the network, police said.

Police are also working with concerned departments to probe violations related to the misuse of domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purposes.

They said further investigation is underway and urged the public to share information about any such illegal sale of LPG cylinders, assuring strict action against those involved.