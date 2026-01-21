HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Cook spitting on dough video goes viral, arrested with eatery owner

Cook spitting on dough video goes viral, arrested with eatery owner

Source: PTI
January 21, 2026 17:06 IST

Arrests follow police complaint lodged by priest of the local Shiv Mandir. 

Key Points

  • Another cook arrested on January 8 for spitting on rotis
  • In March 2025 a religious worker was arrested for spitting on roti dough
  • Many incidents of spitting on food came to light in 2025

The Ghaziabad police has arrested the owner and a cook of a local eatery here after a video purportedly showing the cook spitting on dough while preparing chapatis went viral on social media, officials said on Wednesday.

 

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

The action was taken by the Kavinagar police following a formal complaint lodged by Acharya Shivakant Pandey, priest of the Shiv Mandir in Govindpuram.

No satisfactory explanation

According to the police, the incident occurred on January 19. After seeing the video online, the priest approached the police, who then inspected the food outlet located about 50 metres from the temple.

 

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kavinagar) Suryabali Maurya said, during questioning, the eatery owner, identified as Amzad, failed to give a satisfactory explanation regarding the incident. He also took no action against the cook, Faizan, after the matter came to light.

Both the owner and the cook were arrested on Tuesday and have been sent to jail, the officer added.

Source: PTI
