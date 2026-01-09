HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Cook arrested after spitting on chapatis in viral video

Cook arrested after spitting on chapatis in viral video

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 09, 2026 10:59 IST

x

The police have arrested a cook at a roadside eatery in Ghaziabad after a purported video showing him spitting on chapatis before baking them went viral on social media, officials said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: apercoco/Wikimedia Commons

The alleged incident occurred at a roadside food outlet near the Vardhman Puram police outpost on the Delhi-Meerut Road under the Madhuban Bapudham police station area, they said.

According to the police, some customers noticed the cook spitting on the dough and chapatis and recorded a video of the act, which was later circulated widely on social media platforms. The police traced and arrested the accused on Thursday evening.

 

The cook was identified as Javed Ansari, a resident of Muradnagar town, the police said.

Assistant commissioner of police (Kavinagar) Suryabali Maurya said the eatery, named 'Chicken Point', is owned by a man named Waseem. He said the police are probing whether the owner was present at the outlet at the time of the incident.

The ACP said the police are also examining the validity of the eatery's licence and investigating the role of the owner in the incident. He added that reports have been sent to food safety and health departments for appropriate legal action against the eatery owner.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Paratha, Golgappa or Chole Bhature: Vote for Delhi's favourite street food!
Paratha, Golgappa or Chole Bhature: Vote for Delhi's favourite street food!
'Future of Indian cuisine is in safe hands'
'Future of Indian cuisine is in safe hands'
Have you tasted Smoked Masala Chaas?
Have you tasted Smoked Masala Chaas?
10 people who'll prove Delhi is India's food capital
10 people who'll prove Delhi is India's food capital
Now, order 5-star meals at home!
Now, order 5-star meals at home!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 DIY Facemasks For Glowing Winter Skin

webstory image 2

10 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 3

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

VIDEOS

Greenland: Vance warns Europe to take Trump 'seriously'1:00

Greenland: Vance warns Europe to take Trump 'seriously'

Before Jaishankar, France Warns US-China Against 'Colonial Dominance'1:38

Before Jaishankar, France Warns US-China Against...

Salim Khan spotted with wife Salma in Bandra1:08

Salim Khan spotted with wife Salma in Bandra

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO