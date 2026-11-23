A shocking incident unfolded in a Thane district court as a 28-year-old convict tragically ended his life by jumping from the fifth floor moments after receiving a life sentence for murder and attempted murder.

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Key Points A 28-year-old convict, Nagesh Babu Lad, died by suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of a Thane district court building on Monday.

The incident occurred minutes after Lad was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his sister and ten years rigorous imprisonment for attempting to kill his wife in a 2019 case.

Lad had assaulted his wife and then fatally stabbed his sister in 2019 due to suspicion of an extra-marital affair.

The court found a complete chain of circumstances proving his guilt in his sister's murder, despite some witnesses turning hostile.

The judge noted that Lad's mental condition at the time of the offence was due to suspicion, and deemed it not a "rarest of rare" case.

In a shocking turn of events at a court in Thane district on Monday, a 28-year-old convict leapt to his death from the building's fifth floor, minutes after he was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his sister in 2019 and rigorous imprisonment for attempting to kill his wife.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when court officials and police personnel were completing post-conviction formalities. The convict, identified as Nagesh Babu Lad, darted out of the courtroom and jumped to his death from the fifth floor.

Convict's Sentencing And Crime Details

Earlier, the additional sessions judge of Belapur court convicted Lad under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and handed him life imprisonment for murdering his sister and rigorous imprisonment for ten years for attempting to kill his wife in a 2019 case.

According to the prosecution, Lad used to suspect that his wife was having an extra-marital affair with his brother-in-law. In the early hours of July 17, 2019, he assaulted her on the terrace of her paternal house in Navi Mumbai with a knife before fleeing.

He then went to the residence of his sister, who had tried to pacify him and help her sister-in-law, and stabbed her multiple times in the chest with a knife, leading to her death from haemorrhage and shock.

Court's Findings On Murder And Attempted Murder

Holding that the prosecution established the attempt to murder his wife, the court noted, "The cumulative effect of all these circumstances leads to draw the inference that the accused assaulted witness Jyotsna (Lad's wife) with a dangerous weapon.

"The injury inflicted was with intention and knowledge to commit murder of victim Jyotsna. The hurt caused was grievous in nature. The injury was life-threatening. Therefore, though the victim was survived, it was an attempt to commit murder by the accused," the court said.

On the murder of Lad's sister Sunita, even as some witnesses turned hostile, the court found a complete chain of circumstances, including the recovery of the knife, discovery of the knife seller at the accused's instance, recovery of blood-stained clothes, and WhatsApp messages pointing to his guilt.

"From her testimony inference can be drawn that due to suspicion that his wife was having illicit relation with his brother-in-law, the accused has made stab injury to her and told her that he was going to kill Jarmanjit Singh (his brother-in-law)," the court stated in the order.

The court noted that Lad had planned to murder his wife, but as his sister tried to pacify him, he angrily committed her murder.

Judge's Rationale For Sentencing

"The case is not a rarest of rare one. The accused is a young offender. His mental condition at the time of committing the offence was suspicion in his mind that his wife had an illicit relationship.

"His criminal antecedents have not come on record. Therefore, life imprisonment for the offence under IPC section 302 and rigorous imprisonment of ten years for the offence punishable under section 307 would suffice the purpose," the judge added.