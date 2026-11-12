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Man Sentenced For Drug Peddling Escapes Madurai Court

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 12, 2026 22:44 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A 25-year-old man, Raja, convicted and sentenced to 10 years for drug peddling under the NDPS Act, dramatically escaped from a Madurai special court on Thursday, prompting an immediate police manhunt across the city's transit hubs.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 25-year-old man, Raja, escaped from a special court in Madurai on Thursday after being sentenced to 10 years for drug peddling.
  • Raja was convicted under the NDPS Act for selling ganja, having been arrested in 2024.
  • He managed to slip away from security personnel shortly after the sentence was announced.
  • Police have initiated a large-scale manhunt, focusing on major transit hubs in Madurai.
  • The incident caused significant concern at the district court complex.

A 25-year-old man, who was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment in a drug peddling case, escaped from the special court premises here on Thursday shortly after the verdict was pronounced, police said.

The convict, identified as Raja from the Thenmalai area of Sirumalai in Dindigul district, was arrested by the anti-narcotics police in 2024 for selling ganja.

 

Court Proceedings And Sentencing

The case was being heard at the I Additional Special Court for NDPS Act cases in Madurai. At the conclusion of the trial on Thursday, Judge Sudhakar held Raja guilty, sentencing him to a 10-year jail term and imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

According to police, shortly after the quantum of sentence was announced, Raja, who was seated in the courtroom, managed to quietly give security personnel the slip.

Manhunt Launched For Fugitive

Upon realising the convict was missing, police personnel on duty immediately alerted the authorities and launched a search operation.

A manhunt has been initiated and searches have been intensified across major transit hubs in the city, including the Mattuthavani, Anna, and Arappalayam bus terminuses, to apprehend the fugitive.

The sudden escape of a convicted prisoner shortly after sentencing caused a flutter at the district court complex.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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