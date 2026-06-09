Converted voluntarily, won't return to Hinduism: Ayush alias Mohammad Ali

Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, is gripped by a contentious religious conversion case where a man asserts his voluntary conversion to Islam, while authorities launch a Special Investigation Team to investigate allegations of illegal conversion and forgery.

IMAGE: Ayush Malik alias Mohammad Ali. Photograph: X

Key Points Shamli police are investigating an alleged religious conversion case involving Ayush Malik, who now identifies as Mohammad Ali.

Ayush Malik claims he voluntarily converted to Islam years ago and denies being forced, despite his father's allegations of illegal conversion and forgery.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, and security has been heightened in Shamli due to the controversy.

Police have arrested a woman and her father, and booked nine people, including a cleric, under various sections including the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

The case has garnered significant social media attention and prompted calls for action from Hindu activists.

A religious conversion case in Shamli has triggered a police investigation, with a man claiming that he had converted to Islam voluntarily and said he would not return to Hinduism.

Authorities have tightened security and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

Speaking to reporters in Shamli, Ayush Malik alias Mohammad Ali said, "I am a Muslim and I will not return to the Hindu religion." He claimed that he was facing social pressure and alleged that the complaint filed by his father was made under external pressure.

Shamli Police Probe Conversion Allegations

The development comes a day after Shamli police arrested a woman and her father in connection with allegations of illegal religious conversion, officials said, adding that the police have booked nine people, including a cleric, in the case. The police arrested Chandni Qureshi and her father Islam Qureshi.

The case was registered on a complaint by medicine trader Devraj Malik, who alleged that his son Ayush was converted to Islam several years ago on the pretext of marriage with Chandni. He also alleged that Ayush was taken to Delhi, where the marriage ceremony was conducted using forged documents.

Ayush, however, claimed that he had converted to Islam several years ago but had not disclosed it earlier due to his sisters' marriages. He stated he was not forced into conversion and is currently living separately from his parents in Shamli.

Security Heightened Amidst Controversy

Meanwhile, security arrangements were strengthened in the area following the controversy. Shamli Circle Officer (City) Jitendra Singh told PTI that additional police personnel had been deployed at sensitive locations, particularly around Hanuman Road where Ayush is residing, as a precautionary measure. Two policemen have also been posted at Ayush's shop, officials said.

The CO said an SIT has been constituted under his supervision and investigation has started. Police teams are searching for the remaining accused. Police said the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the BNS, including provisions related to extortion, cheating, forgery and criminal intimidation, along with the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Shamli Superintendent of Police NP Singh had earlier said that efforts were underway to trace the remaining accused. The issue has gained attention on social media, with discussions around the case increasing after it was highlighted. Some Hindu activists, including Swami Yashveer Maharaj, have demanded strict action and announced plans to launch an agitation against alleged illegal conversion.