Controversial 'Pistulya Maharaj' Faces Case Over Rs 3.6 Crore Fund Misappropriation

Controversial spiritual preacher Kishor Dhondiram Jadhav, also known as 'Pistulya Maharaj', faces legal action in Latur, Maharashtra, for allegedly misappropriating Rs 3.6 crore collected during a religious event, sparking outrage among Warkari devotees.

Key Points Controversial spiritual preacher Kishor Dhondiram Jadhav, known as 'Pistulya Maharaj', has been booked in Latur, Maharashtra.

He is accused of misappropriating Rs 3.6 crore collected during an 'Akhand Harinam Saptah' religious event.

The collected funds were reportedly intended for the construction of a Sant Tukaram Maharaj temple.

Warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) staged protests, including a hunger strike, demanding immediate arrests.

The First Information Report (FIR) includes allegations of financial irregularities and intimidation.

A case was registered in Maharashtra's Latur district on Saturday against a controversial spiritual preacher and his associates in connection with alleged misappropriation of Rs 3.6 crore collected during a religious event, police said.

The main accused has been identified as Kishor Dhondiram Jadhav (Shivanikar), also known as 'Pistulya Maharaj'. The action follows protests by Warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal), who recently staged a two-day hunger strike in Latur.

Allegations Of Fund Misappropriation And Fraud

According to the MIDC police, a religious event named 'Akhand Harinam Saptah' was held at Khandapur in the district between February 22 and March 2 of this year. Donations amounting to Rs 5.9 crore were collected, and about Rs 2.3 crore was spent on various festival-related expenses.

While devotees had been reportedly told that any surplus funds after the event would be used to construct a temple of Sant Tukaram Maharaj at Bhandara Dongar in Dehu, the balance of Rs 3.6 crore was allegedly not accounted for, leading to accusations of misappropriation and fraud. Apart from financial irregularities, the FIR also includes allegations of intimidation. Warkaris have demanded the immediate arrest of Jadhav and the other accused.