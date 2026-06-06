HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Controversial 'Pistulya Maharaj' Faces Case Over Rs 3.6 Crore Fund Misappropriation

Controversial 'Pistulya Maharaj' Faces Case Over Rs 3.6 Crore Fund Misappropriation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 06, 2026 22:14 IST

x

Controversial spiritual preacher Kishor Dhondiram Jadhav, also known as 'Pistulya Maharaj', faces legal action in Latur, Maharashtra, for allegedly misappropriating Rs 3.6 crore collected during a religious event, sparking outrage among Warkari devotees.

Key Points

  • Controversial spiritual preacher Kishor Dhondiram Jadhav, known as 'Pistulya Maharaj', has been booked in Latur, Maharashtra.
  • He is accused of misappropriating Rs 3.6 crore collected during an 'Akhand Harinam Saptah' religious event.
  • The collected funds were reportedly intended for the construction of a Sant Tukaram Maharaj temple.
  • Warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) staged protests, including a hunger strike, demanding immediate arrests.
  • The First Information Report (FIR) includes allegations of financial irregularities and intimidation.

A case was registered in Maharashtra's Latur district on Saturday against a controversial spiritual preacher and his associates in connection with alleged misappropriation of Rs 3.6 crore collected during a religious event, police said.

The main accused has been identified as Kishor Dhondiram Jadhav (Shivanikar), also known as 'Pistulya Maharaj'. The action follows protests by Warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal), who recently staged a two-day hunger strike in Latur.

 

Allegations Of Fund Misappropriation And Fraud

According to the MIDC police, a religious event named 'Akhand Harinam Saptah' was held at Khandapur in the district between February 22 and March 2 of this year. Donations amounting to Rs 5.9 crore were collected, and about Rs 2.3 crore was spent on various festival-related expenses.

While devotees had been reportedly told that any surplus funds after the event would be used to construct a temple of Sant Tukaram Maharaj at Bhandara Dongar in Dehu, the balance of Rs 3.6 crore was allegedly not accounted for, leading to accusations of misappropriation and fraud. Apart from financial irregularities, the FIR also includes allegations of intimidation. Warkaris have demanded the immediate arrest of Jadhav and the other accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Donation Accounting Row Hits Latur Religious Event
Temple Trustee Arrested Over VIP Darshan Fraud at Trimbakeshwar
Temple Trustee Arrested Over VIP Darshan Fraud at Trimbakeshwar
Pune hate speech case: Kalicharan gets judicial custody
Pune hate speech case: Kalicharan gets judicial custody
Hindu seer, 5 right wing leaders booked for hate speeches in Pune
Hindu seer, 5 right wing leaders booked for hate speeches in Pune
Medha Patkar booked over alleged 'misuse of funds'
Medha Patkar booked over alleged 'misuse of funds'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

webstory image 2

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

webstory image 3

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

VIDEOS

WATCH: Sunil Gavaskar Pauses Speech Mid-Event To Answer Wife's Call0:41

WATCH: Sunil Gavaskar Pauses Speech Mid-Event To Answer...

Woman's Body Found Near Mumbai-Pune Highway in Kharghar1:15

Woman's Body Found Near Mumbai-Pune Highway in Kharghar

Disha Patani's One-of-a-Kind Style Steals the Spotlight1:05

Disha Patani's One-of-a-Kind Style Steals the Spotlight

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO