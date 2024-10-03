Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik meets Pak PM

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik Wednesday called on Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who praised his lectures and said they are "insightful and impactful".

IMAGE: Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik meets Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photograph: @drzakiranaik/X

Naik, wanted in India for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches, left the country in 2016.

He was granted permanent residency in Malaysia by the previous government led by Mahathir Mohamed.

In a post on X, Naik wrote that he interacted with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He also posted a picture of himself with Sharif.

"Islam is a religion of peace, and you are doing an important duty by spreading the true message of Islam among people," Sharif told Naik.

He said Naik's lectures are "highly insightful and impactful", and he has a significant following among young audiences, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Naik arrived in Pakistan at the invitation of the government on a month-long visit during which he will deliver lectures in major cities, including Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

It is Naik's first visit to Pakistan in three decades. The last time he visited was in 1992.