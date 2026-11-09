Contractor flags 'ignored evidence' in probe linked to CEC Gyanesh Kumar

A preliminary probe into alleged corruption in a Kerala road project from years ago has intensified, with a contractor appearing before the VACB and alleging the involvement of current Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Contractor V O Sajan appeared before the VACB in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday regarding a preliminary probe into alleged corruption in a road project.

The probe concerns a project from years ago when current Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was Kerala's PWD secretary.

Sajan alleges that an earlier investigation was inadequate, and crucial evidence pointing to Kumar's involvement was ignored.

He claims a key official's statement implicating Kumar was later altered under pressure.

The investigation against Kumar has been launched at a time when Congress and other opposition parties are carrying out protests against the CEC.

Contractor V O Sajan appeared before the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday in connection with a preliminary probe into alleged corruption in a road project when Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was serving as the Keralam Public Works Department secretary years ago.

Sajan, a native of Chadayamangalam in Kollam district, appeared at the VACB office in Muttathara in Thiruvananthapuram.

Allegations Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Speaking to reporters before entering the office, Sajan alleged that the earlier investigation into the matter was inadequate and that statements supporting CEC Kumar had been recorded while crucial evidence pointing to his alleged involvement was ignored.

"There is sufficient information available. However, a detailed investigation was not conducted in the initial stage. It was because of the absence of such an investigation that Gyanesh Kumar was not made an accused in the case," he claimed.

Sajan alleged that the statement of the then Chief Commercial Manager of the company involved in the project had initially indicated Kumar's involvement in it.

However, he claimed that the official was summoned again four months later and threatened with difficulties in clearing his bills unless Kumar's name was removed from the statement.

He alleged that the second statement was recorded under pressure, resulting in Kumar's name being dropped.

Documentary Evidence And Previous Probe

Sajan said documentary evidence was available in this regard and expressed hope that the VACB would examine these aspects as part of the current probe.

Recently, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala had ordered an inquiry into alleged corruption in the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP), undertaken in 2006 when Kumar was serving as the PWD secretary.

The KSTP had undertaken a World Bank-funded project worth Rs 215 crore in 2006 to reconstruct the MC Road stretch from Angamaly to Thiruvananthapuram.

Project Details And Ongoing Context

PATI-BEL, a joint venture between a Malaysian firm and Bhageeratha Engineering, was awarded the contract.

A Malaysian company carried out the work. Its project engineer, Lee See Been, allegedly raised several complaints during construction before returning to Malaysia, where he died by suicide.

Though an investigation was conducted in 2006, it did not progress further as Been had died in Malaysia and Kumar had moved to New Delhi on central deputation.

The investigation against Kumar has been launched at a time when Congress and other opposition parties are carrying out protests against the CEC and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Kumar is yet to react to the investigation and the allegations against him.