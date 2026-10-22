Delhi Police Arrest Content Creator Over Racial Abuse Of Tripura Youth

Delhi Police have arrested content creator Amir Shokeen following widespread condemnation and a viral video showing him allegedly subjecting a youth from Tripura to racial abuse and humiliation, prompting calls for justice from political leaders.

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Key Points A Delhi-based content creator, Amir Shokeen, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly racially abusing and humiliating a youth from Tripura.

Delhi Police initiated an investigation after taking suo motu cognisance of a viral video depicting the incident.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha condemned the incident and called for strict action against the content creator.

The Tripura Students Forum Delhi filed a complaint on Wednesday, alleging sexual assault, harassment, and racially derogatory expressions in the video.

Tripura Police are expected in Delhi later in the night to take custody of Shokeen for further legal proceedings.

A Delhi-based content creator was arrested for allegedly subjecting a youth from Tripura to racial abuse and humiliation, an official said on Thursday.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had taken suo motu cognisance of a purported video of the incident and launched an investigation after registering a case.

Investigation And Arrest Details

"The content creator, identified as Amir Shokeen, is a bad character of Sadar Bazar area and has previously been involved in multiple cases of brawling," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Niharika Bhatt told PTI.

Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit is investigating the video of the alleged racial abuse.

The police's Special Police Unit for North Eastern Region (SPUNER) had written to the IFSO unit, asking it to investigate the video, they said.

Police personnel then visited Shokeen's residence, but a senior police officer said he was not present there.

Widespread Condemnation And Political Reaction

The development comes amid widespread condemnation of the viral video on social media, with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha calling for action against the content creator.

Leaders across party lines have condemned the alleged incident and demanded action.

Rijiju on X said he would face action and police in Delhi and Tripura would teach him a "hard lesson".

"This evil man will be punished. There was a delay in lodging the official complaint, but Delhi Police and Tripura Police will teach him a hard lesson," the minister said.

Further Police Action Expected

Police sources said the Tripura Police team is expected to land in Delhi later in the night and will first visit Sadar Bazar police station, where it will take custody of Shokeen from the Delhi Police. The police will then produce Shokeen before a Delhi court to seek transit remand. Shokeen had allegedly recorded the controversial video in Ahmedabad around a month ago. Police sources said there are seven to eight accused in the case and their role will be investigated.

Tripura Students Forum Files Complaint

The Tripura Students Forum Delhi (TSFD), in a complaint on Wednesday addressed to the Joint Commissioner of Police (SPUNER), sought an urgent and impartial investigation into the video, alleging it showed a person from Tripura being subjected to sexual assault, harassment and humiliating treatment by a social media content creator.

The complaint identified the Instagram account of Shokeen as allegedly linked to the incident and sought verification of the identity and role of the person operating it, along with others who may have participated in or recorded the incident.

The forum also alleged that the video contained racially derogatory expressions directed at the individual and a demeaning reference to Tripura, which it said had caused anguish among members of the state's community.

Seeking appropriate legal action, the forum urged police to preserve electronic evidence, including the original recording, metadata, account details and upload history, and take measures to prevent further harassment or intimidation of the person concerned.

The complaint sought registration of an FIR wherever warranted by the facts and applicable legal provisions.

Tripura CM Manik Saha has also directed the state's director general of police to coordinate with the Delhi Police over the matter.