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Construction Firm Employees Face Charges For Obstructing Kalina-BKC Link Road

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 06, 2026 22:51 IST

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Mumbai Police have booked two construction firm employees for allegedly blocking the crucial Kalina-BKC Link Road with equipment, sparking an investigation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after viral videos highlighted the public obstruction.

Key Points

  • Two construction firm employees were booked for blocking the new Kalina-BKC Link Road in Mumbai.
  • The obstruction involved cranes, parked vehicles, and other materials on the carriageway.
  • The FIR was filed after viral social media videos and the company's failure to clear the road despite MMRDA's request.
  • The case falls under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 285 for public way obstruction.

Two construction firm employees were booked for allegedly blocking the new Kalina-BKC Link Road by installing cranes, parking vehicles and placing other materials on the carriageway, a police official said on Saturday.

Those booked include a heavy crane operator, the BKC police station official said.

 

The FIR was registered after multiple videos showing the road being blocked went viral on social media. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had also approached the construction company and asked it to clear the stretch. However, the company failed to do so, he said.

The case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 285 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation), the police official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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