Construction firm clerk killed for refusing to inflate diesel bills

In a shocking incident, a clerk working for a private construction firm in Jharkhand's Giridih district was allegedly abducted and murdered after he bravely refused to prepare inflated fuel bills, leading to the arrest of four individuals involved in the heinous crime.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Niek Verlaan/Pixabay

Key Points Manjesh Singh, a clerk, was abducted and killed in Giridih, Jharkhand, for refusing to inflate fuel bills for a construction firm.

Four individuals, including two company employees and a tractor driver, have been arrested in connection with the murder.

The victim's body was recovered from a forest in Bihar's Jamui district following the interrogation of the main accused, Pintu Yadav.

The accused conspired to kill Singh after he prevented them from receiving extra payments through bill manipulation.

Police are currently searching for two other accused, including the project manager, who were involved in the conspiracy.

An employee of a private construction firm was allegedly abducted and killed in Jharkhand's Giridih district after he refused to prepare inflated fuel bills, leading to the arrest of four people, police said on Wednesday.

Manjesh Singh of Bihar's Lakhisarai district went missing just 15 days after joining the firm as a clerk.

The Jharkhand police started an investigation into the missing case, which led them to the main accused, Pintu Yadav, a tractor driver.

Investigation and Recovery

Following Yadav's interrogation, the police recovered the missing man's body from a forest in Bihar's Jamui district, around four kilometres from Giridih, they said.

"We arrested four people, including two employees of the company. The police recovered the victim's body on Tuesday based on inputs provided by the main accused Pintu Yadav, a tractor driver," Khorimahua SDPO Amrendra Kumar told PTI.

Motive Behind the Crime

During interrogation, the accused told investigators they had been receiving extra payment by inflating the diesel bill for the tractors.

Singh did not allow bill manipulation, which soured his relationship with his colleagues and project manager Upendra Choudhary.

The colleagues and the project manager hatched a conspiracy with Yadav to kill Singh, the police said.

Details of the Abduction and Murder

Six people abducted the victim on Sunday from the Khatponk area while he was riding his motorcycle, took him to a nearby jungle and beat him to death before crushing his head with a stone, the police officer said.

The police recovered the murder weapons from the site, Tisri police station's officer-in-charge Shambhu Nand Ishwar said.

The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding that a search was underway for the other two accused, including the project manager.