Inter-State CDR Racket Busted By Mumbai Police, Two Constables Arrested

Mumbai Police have successfully dismantled an inter-state syndicate, arresting five individuals including two constables, for their involvement in the illegal procurement and supply of sensitive Call Detail Records and location data.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Mumbai Police busted an inter-state syndicate involved in illegally procuring and supplying Call Detail Records (CDRs), Subscriber Detail Records (SDRs), and live location data.

Five individuals have been arrested, including two active police constables from the Jharkhand and Bihar police departments.

The racket was exposed after the arrest of a suspect who impersonated a police officer to defraud victims seeking to recover lost mobile phones.

The syndicate reportedly supplied approximately 50 CDRs, over 520 SDRs, location data for more than 550 mobile numbers, and intelligence on over 420 IMEI numbers.

Investigation is ongoing to apprehend remaining suspects and determine the full extent of the data breach.

With the arrest of five persons, including two constables, the Mumbai Police have busted an inter-state syndicate operating across Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Bihar and involved in illegally procuring and supplying Call Detail Records (CDRs), Subscriber Detail Records (SDRs), and live location data, officials said.

Each of the two arrested constables belong to the Jharkhand and Bihar police forces, they said on Friday.

Uncovering The Illegal Data Racket

According to the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch, the racket came to light following the arrest of an individual. The accused promoted an Instagram account advertising services to "recover stolen or lost mobile phones".

Investigators said the suspect impersonated a police officer named "Inspector Sanjay" to victims who contacted him via the listed mobile number, extracting money under the pretext of tracking down their lost devices.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Crime Intelligence Unit apprehended the prime suspect in Jogeshwari (West). An inspection of his two mobile phones brought to light that he was illegally sourcing SDRs, location data, and CDRs from associates to locate lost phones and substantiate his claims.

Inter-State Operation And Further Arrests

Subsequent investigations by the crime branch identified nine individuals linked to the data-supply chain, leading to the arrest of five suspects across Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Bihar. The arrested syndicate members include two active constables from the Jharkhand and Bihar police departments.

The preliminary probe indicates the network supplied roughly 50 CDRs, more than 520 SDRs, location data for over 550 mobile numbers, and intelligence regarding more than 420 IMEI numbers. Seven mobile phones have been seized in connection with the case.

A case has been registered with the Oshiwara police station. Investigation is underway to nab the remaining suspects and trace the full extent of the data breach, the official added.