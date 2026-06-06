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How Beed Police Duo Was Caught In Bribery Trap

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 06, 2026 20:06 IST

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In a significant anti-corruption operation, a police constable and a Home Guard personnel were apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Beed, Maharashtra, for allegedly demanding a Rs 10,000 bribe to provide crucial documents for an accident insurance claim.

Key Points

  • A police constable and a Home Guard personnel were caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Beed, Maharashtra.
  • The duo demanded Rs 10,000 as a bribe for providing documents needed for an accident insurance claim.
  • The complainant approached the Jalna ACB office after the initial demand of Rs 15,000 was negotiated down to Rs 10,000.
  • The ACB laid a trap and caught one of the accused red-handed, with both now facing charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday caught a police constable and a Home Guard personnel for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Beed district of Maharashtra, officials said. They sought money from a 40-year-old man in exchange of giving documents to him to file an insurance claim following his father's death in a road accident.

How The Bribe Was Demanded And Caught

The constable was identified as Dattatraya Sahebrao Balwant (41) and the Home Guard personnel as Rashid Dagdukha Pathan (52). Both are attached to the Neknoor police station.

 

According to the ACB officials, the complainant's father was injured in a motorcycle accident while walking home from his field on March 6, 2026. A case regarding the accident was registered at the Neknoor police station on March 12. The victim succumbed to his injuries during treatment three weeks later.

When the complainant approached Balwant for the official police documents required to claim accidental insurance, the policeman allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000. Following negotiations on June 1, Balwant agreed to settle for Rs 10,000 and instructed the complainant to bring the money along with a witness.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the man approached the Jalna ACB office and lodged a formal complaint. "We verified the complaint and laid a trap on Saturday. The ACB team caught Pathan red-handed with the bribe," said Balu Sampati Jadhavar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, ACB Jalna.

The anti-graft agency said it has recovered two mobile phones and Rs 2,500 from Balwant, and total Rs 12,500 from Pathan along with a mobile phone. House searches at the residences of both accused are currently underway. The process of registering a formal case under the Prevention of Corruption Act is also on at the Neknoor police station, after which the duo will be formally placed under arrest, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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