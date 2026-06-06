Police Investigate Constable's Death In Etawah

A police constable in Etawah was found dead by hanging in the police lines, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide.

Key Points Constable Ajit Singh Yadav, 40, was found dead by hanging at the Etawah police lines.

His body was discovered on a basketball court within the police campus on Saturday morning.

Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the alleged suicide.

Yadav, a native of Kanpur Dehat, joined the police force in 2005.

A constable posted in the police lines here allegedly hanged himself from a pole on a basketball court on Saturday morning, police said. The deceased, Ajit Singh Yadav (40), was posted in the Etawah police lines and lived in a government accommodation within the campus.

Investigation Underway Into Constable's Death

Civil Lines Station House Officer K K Mishra said Yadav's body was found hanging from a rope tied to a pole at the basketball ground in the police lines on Saturday morning. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot, brought down the body and sent it for post-mortem examination, he said.

According to police, Yadav was a native of Kanpur Dehat district and had joined the force as a constable in 2005. His elder brother, Arvind Singh, is posted as a sub-inspector in Etawah.

Mishra said the reason behind the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained. Police are investigating the matter and trying to determine the circumstances that led to the incident, he added.