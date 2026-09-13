Conspiracy to shoot me during Mumbai march, claims Jarange

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil has sensationally alleged a conspiracy to kill him and disrupt his upcoming peaceful march to Mumbai, where he plans an indefinite hunger strike for Maratha quota in jobs and education.

IMAGE: Manoja Jarange Patil on Saturday announced that he and his supporters would set out for Mumbai on September 15 and start an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in the state capital from September 19 for Maratha quota in jobs and education. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil alleges a conspiracy to assassinate him and disrupt his peaceful Mumbai march for reservation.

Jarange Patil plans an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, starting September 19, demanding Maratha quota in jobs and education.

He claims ruling party members are pressuring his supporters not to join the march and that 58 lakh Kunbi records support Maratha eligibility for OBC benefits.

The activist asserts he will not surrender to pressure or government inquiries, despite the alleged threats to his life.

The Bombay High Court has refused to stop the protest, upholding the right to peaceful assembly, while OBC groups oppose the Maratha quota demand.

Activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Sunday alleged a conspiracy to kill him and create trouble during his proposed 'peaceful' march to Mumbai to press for Maratha reservation, asserting that he will not succumb to pressure.

People associated with the ruling parties could be sent into the march to create chaos and target him, Jarange, whose hunger strike entered the 16th day on Sunday, claimed while addressing supporters and media persons at the protest site at Antarwali Sarati village in Maharashtra's Jalna district.

"I will accept death, but I will not surrender," he said, adding that the government still had eight days to resolve the issue before the proposed Mumbai agitation.

"We will have to respond when someone steps on the tail of a snake," Jarange stated, warning that his supporters could politically challenge some ministers.

Allegations of Conspiracy and Political Pressure

Targeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, he alleged that those in power were conspiring against him, and claimed there was a plan to create trouble during his proposed Maratha march to Mumbai.

Jarange on Saturday announced that he and his supporters would set out for Mumbai on September 15 and start an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in the state capital from September 19 for Maratha quota in jobs and education.

The activist has called for the march during Ganpati festivities, to be held from September 14 to 25. On Sunday, the activist claimed that some Maratha MLAs from the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena were calling his supporters and asking them not to participate in the march.

"There is a conspiracy to shoot me during the march. They do not want to kill Marathas, but want to target me," he alleged. I will not surrender," Jarange asserted.

He urged supporters not to join if they were afraid, but emotionally appealed that they should march to Mumbai - and, if necessary, even join his funeral procession.

Mumbai March Plans and Legal Stance

Jarange said he would leave Antarwali Sarati for Mumbai on September 15.

"I will reach Mumbai on September 19 and sit on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan at 10 am. We believe in the law and the judiciary," he said.

Jarange said an application had been submitted seeking permission for the protest and that the government could impose conditions on the agitation.

"I am going to Mumbai. What is my mistake? Am I violating the law? If you want to impose conditions, impose them," he said.

Demands and Government Response

Jarange said he had earlier trusted Eknath Shinde and returned from Vashi in Navi Mumbai in January 2024 after a government resolution (GR) was issued over the Maratha quota demands.

"When we honoured Shinde, Marathas were dear to him. If Fadnavis accepts all our demands and wins the battle, what will happen to the others?" he asked.

Jarange also said he would not be intimidated by government inquiries against him or his associates.

"Even if inquiries are ordered, I will not surrender. I will accept death, but I will not surrender," he said.

He also claimed that 58 lakh Kunbi records had been found and demanded that the government issue certificates to eligible Marathas.

Among Jarange's main demands is that a Government Resolution (GR) be issued allowing Marathas to claim reservation available to the Kunbi community in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) segment on the back of old records and gazette documents.

OBC groups have opposed it, claiming their share of benefits will be affected.

Call for Peaceful Protest and High Court Ruling

Jarange maintained that the proposed protest would be peaceful and democratic and appealed to Marathas to participate in the agitation.

He also said recent rains had brought relief to farmers after a difficult period and that agricultural work had largely been completed, making it possible for supporters to join the Mumbai agitation.

On Friday, the Bombay High Court refused to pass any urgent order on a petition seeking to stop Jarange's fresh protest in the state capital.

The court said every person has the right to protest and no restraining order can be issued merely on the apprehension of law and order trouble.

On August 29 last year, Jarange had launched an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai to reiterate his demand for Maratha reservation. The agitation led to chaos in parts of the city, and it was called off after the government accepted some of his demands.