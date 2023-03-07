News
Conrad Sangma sworn in as Meghalaya CM with 2 deputies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: March 07, 2023 12:33 IST
National People's Party leader Conrad Sangma was sworn in as chief minister of Meghalaya on Tuesday along with 11 members of his council of ministers.

IMAGE: Conrad Sangma takes oath as Meghalaya CM in Shillong. Photograph: ANI

Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, both from the NPP, took oath as deputy chief ministers, underlining the strength of the regional party in the rainbow coalition which has come to power.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Alexander Laloo Hek, United Democratic Party's Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla, and Shakliar Warjri of the Hill State People's Democratic Party also took oath as ministers.

In all seven other MLAs from the National People's Party, two from the UDP and one each from the BJP and the HSPDP were also administered the oath of secrecy as members in Sangma's cabinet by Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit attended the swearing in ceremony as did BJP president J P Nadda.

Interestingly the saffron party had described Sangma's government as “most corrupt” in the run up to the election but was the among the first parties to strike a post election deal to set up a government in the northeastern state.

Marcuise N Marak, Rakkam A Sangma, Ampareen Lyngdoh, Comingone Ymbon and A T Mondal were among those from the NPP who were sworn-in as cabinet ministers.

The NPP-led alliance has 45 MLAs including 26 from NPP and two from the BJP.

On Monday, 58 newly elected MLAs were sworn in as members of the assembly with pro-tem speaker Timothy D Shira administering the oath of office and secrecy to them.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
