How Saharanpur Police Busted A Multi-Lakh Snake Fraud

Saharanpur police have apprehended a conman, Aas Mohammad, who allegedly defrauded individuals of lakhs by selling protected Red Sand Boa snakes under the false pretence of their miraculous and medicinal powers, leading to a significant bust in illegal wildlife trade.

Key Points A conman, Aas Mohammad, was arrested in Saharanpur for defrauding people by selling snakes with false claims.

He allegedly sold snakes, including one for Rs 15 lakh, by projecting them as having supernatural and medicinal value.

Police seized Rs 4.94 lakh in cash, a currency counting machine, and two Red Sand Boa snakes from his possession.

The Red Sand Boa is a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, making its trade, possession, or smuggling illegal.

Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining members of the organised syndicate involved in the illegal trade.

A conman has been arrested in Saharanpur on Saturday for allegedly defrauding people of lakhs of rupees by selling snakes under the pretext of them possessing medicinal and miraculous properties, officials said. The police seized a car, Rs 4.94 lakh in cash, a currency counting machine, two snakes, and forged identity documents from his possession, they said, adding that efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining members of the organised syndicate.

Unmasking The Snake Oil Scam

Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI that the arrest was made near the Dabni graveyard under the Qutubsher police station area during a checking drive conducted on a tip-off. The accused has been identified as Aas Mohammad, a resident of Shivdham Colony in the Mandi police station area of Saharanpur.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that he used a fake identity card under the name 'Anshu Goyal' to conceal his real identity while running the illegal trade. "The accused revealed that he, along with his associates, duped people by projecting these snakes as rare charms with supernatural and medicinal value. He admitted that they had recently sold one such snake to an acquaintance for Rs 15 lakh. His two associates escaped with their shares of Rs 5 lakh each, while the remaining amount was recovered from him," the SP said.

Wildlife Protection Act Violation

The police confirmed that the seized reptiles belong to the Red Sand Boa species, which is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, making their trade, possession, or smuggling strictly illegal. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS for cheating and forgery and provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act.