Time to confront forces of hatred and prejudice, Sonia tells CPP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: April 05, 2022 12:06 IST
Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday called for unity at all levels of the organisation while noting that the road ahead for the party is more challenging than ever before and the spirit of resilience of party workers is under severe test.

Addressing a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party, she also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying the ruling party's "divisive agenda" has become a regular feature of political discourse in all states and that history is being "mischievously distorted" to add fuel to its agenda.

 

"The divisive and polarising agenda of the ruling party and its leaders has now become a regular feature of the political discourse in state after state. History, not just ancient but also contemporary, is mischievously distorted and facts are maliciously invented to add fuel to this agenda. It is for us all to stand up and confront these forces of hate and prejudice," she charged.

"We will not allow them to damage the bonds of amity and harmony that have sustained and enriched our diverse society for centuries," she told party MPs of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Talking about Congress' revival, Soina said, "The revival of the Congress is not just a matter of importance to us, it is essential for our democracy and society as well."

Accusing the ruling establishment of targeting the opposition, its leaders and workers, she said the full might of the state machinery is unleashed against them.

"Maximum governance to those in power clearly means spreading maximum fear and intimidation," she charged and added such blatant threats and tactics will neither frighten or silence us nor will we get cowed down.

The meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party, the first one being held after the party's debacle in recent assembly elections in five states, is being attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, besides all party MPs in both houses of Parliament.

The Congress has been seeking to corner the government on the issue of inflation and rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG gas.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
