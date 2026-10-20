Why Congress Workers Clashed With Police In Jaipur

Congress workers and Jaipur Police clashed as the opposition party demanded a zero FIR for the alleged assault on NSUI leader Ritu Barala by Delhi Police, sparking a political row over legal procedures and justice.

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Key Points Congress workers and police clashed in Jaipur on Tuesday during a sit-in protest demanding a zero FIR for the alleged assault on NSUI leader Ritu Barala by Delhi Police personnel.

Jaipur Police refused to register the zero FIR, stating that Barala had already filed a complaint in Delhi, where the matter was under investigation.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra insisted on the protest continuing until the FIR is registered, citing legal provisions for a zero FIR.

Rajasthan Law and Justice Minister Jogaram Patel and Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham criticised the Congress, calling the protest a "political drama" and a "childish demand."

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot criticised the BJP government for denying justice and highlighted the provision for zero FIR under Section 173(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Congress workers and the police clashed outside the Jaipur Police Commissionerate on Tuesday during their ongoing sit-in protest for registration of a zero FIR over the alleged assault on NSUI leader Ritu Barala by Delhi Police personnel.

The protest intensified on the second day as a large number of Congress workers gathered outside the commissionerate, raising slogans and demanding registration of an FIR.

The scuffle unfolded on a couple of occasions as protesters gathered near the barricades, affecting traffic movement.

Escalating Protests And Police Stance

A senior police officer said Congress leaders had already been informed that an FIR could not be registered in Jaipur, as Barala submitted a complaint about the same incident in Delhi, where the matter was under investigation.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, however, said the party would end its protest only if Jaipur Police heeded to their demand, claiming there was a legal provision for registering a zero FIR.

Congress general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said nearly 100 Congress leaders were inside the commissionerate and would spend another night there if their demand was not met.

He said the party workers would not leave until an FIR was registered.

Chaturvedi claimed that while the additional police commissioner met Congress leaders during the day, the police commissioner did not.

During Congress' demonstration, police kept the main gate closed, erected barricades to prevent party workers from entering the premises, and deployed additional personnel.

BJP Slams Protest As 'Political Drama'

Rajasthan Law and Justice Minister Jogaram Patel accused Congress leaders of staging a "political drama" at the behest of Rahul Gandhi, saying they were more interested in competing for leadership than seeking justice.

Patel said Congress leaders were trying to improve their standing within the party by staging a dharna at the police commissionerate.

"The issue has become more of a leadership contest than a demand for justice," he said.

Patel alleged that the Congress leaders were disregarding facts and legal procedures and trying to regain their lost political ground through the agitation.

Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham also questioned the demand for a zero FIR in Jaipur, calling it a "childish demand".

"When a complaint has already been submitted to Delhi Police, and an investigation is underway, what is the justification for staging a dharna in Jaipur? Why are Congress leaders so restless?" Bedham asked.

He asked the Congress to clarify what pressure it wanted to exert through the protest.

Police Justification And Complaint Details

Earlier, Jaipur Police rejected the demand for a zero FIR, saying Barala had already lodged a complaint over the same incident at Connaught Place police station in Delhi, where the matter was under investigation.

"Registering another FIR on the same facts in Rajasthan would not be legally permissible," Jaipur Police said.

According to police, Barala approached the Moti Dungri police station on Monday with a complaint alleging that Delhi Police women constables Chanchal Yadav, Sonika and Jyoti had assaulted her during a protest in Delhi on October 13.

Police said Barala expressed her inability to travel to Delhi to lodge a report.

However, after contacting Delhi Police, Jaipur Police learnt that Barala had already submitted a complaint on October 13.

Political Back-And-Forth And Legal Arguments

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot criticised the BJP government over the refusal to register a zero FIR and accused it of denying justice to a woman because of her association with the Congress.

He said Jaipur Police only had to register a zero FIR and transfer it to Delhi Police, which would conduct the investigation and take further action.

"Will a daughter now be denied justice in BJP-ruled states simply because she is associated with the Congress or its student organisation, NSUI? Will there now be two sets of laws in this country, one for the ruling party and another for the opposition?" Gehlot asked in a social media post.

Referring to Section 173(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Gehlot said the law provided for registration of a zero FIR irrespective of where an offence had taken place.

He urged Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to stop using the police for political purposes and ensure immediate registration of the FIR.

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore also accused the Congress of creating unnecessary drama and spreading disorder.

"The Congress leaders are staging a drama over registration of an FIR. They should get it registered where the incident took place. There are several other options available, but they want to create a scene. They are spreading anarchy here," Rathore said.

Rahul Gandhi's Directive And Ongoing Standoff

Dotasra, Barala and other Congress leaders reached the commissionerate on Monday evening after police at the Moti Dungri police station received their complaint but did not register an FIR.

The leaders staged a dharna at the commissionerate and spent Monday night there, sleeping in the corridor.

Dotasra said police were free to register a case against Congress leaders for obstructing official work, but they would not leave without getting the FIR registered.

The protest came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked Dotasra to pursue legal action over the alleged assault on Barala, who hails from Rajasthan.

In a social media post on October 16, Gandhi alleged that the Delhi Police had assaulted two young women, Athira from Kerala and Ritu from Rajasthan, during a protest in the national capital.

He said a Zero FIR had already been registered in Kerala and that the Congress would pursue legal action against the police personnel concerned.