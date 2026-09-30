Why Congress Workers Face Serious Charges Over CEC Residence Protest

Six Congress workers have been arrested and charged with serious offences, including attempt to murder, for allegedly defacing Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's residence during a protest in Agra.

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Key Points Six Congress workers were arrested in Agra for allegedly defacing Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's residence.

The workers face serious charges including attempt to murder, grievous hurt, and rioting under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The incident occurred during a protest where slogans were allegedly written with black paint on the CEC's house.

Congress leaders dispute the charges, claiming police invoked "false" sections against the workers.

A Congress delegation plans to meet the police commissioner to demand the removal of the alleged false charges.

A case of attempt to murder and causing grievous hurt and rioting has been registered against around 20 Congress workers, including six of them who have been arrested, for the alleged defacement of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's residence here during a party protest, sources said on Wednesday.

Protest Leads To Arrests And Serious Charges

The action followed Monday's protest outside Kumar's residence in the Vijay Nagar area, where Congress workers allegedly wrote slogans with black paint on the gate and wall of the house before leaving the spot.

The six arrested accused -- Congress leaders Anil Yadav, Mukesh Dhangar, Manoj Gaur, Rajesh Kumar, Raja Gautam and Pankaj Chaudhary -- were sent to jail on Tuesday, police said.

The case was registered at the Hariparvat police station on the basis of a written complaint by Sub-Inspector Gaurav Gupta against eight named persons and 15-20 unidentified Congress workers.

Legal Implications Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

The accused have been booked under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 121 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter a public servant from performing his duty), 126 (wrongful restraint), 132 (assault or criminal force against a public servant), 191 (rioting by an unlawful assembly using force or violence), 333 (house-trespass after preparation to cause hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult intended to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Congress city president Amit Singh said the case should have been limited to provisions relating to the protest, but police had invoked several "false" sections against the workers.

He said a Congress delegation would meet the police commissioner on Wednesday and demand that the alleged false charges be removed.