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Two Congress Workers Held Over Beer Bottle Attack On BJP HQ

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 02, 2026 09:22 IST 2 Minutes Read

Police in Thiruvananthapuram have arrested two Congress workers in connection with the alleged beer bottle attack on the BJP state headquarters, Mararji Bhavan, amidst escalating political tensions in the region.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Two Congress workers, Sujith Kumar and Arun, were arrested on Monday for allegedly hurling beer bottles at the BJP state headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram a month ago.
  • The incident occurred amid heightened tensions between rival political groups after a series of clashes in Thiruvananthapuram district.
  • Tensions escalated after Youth Congress workers waved black flags at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's convoy in the last week of September, leading to an attack on the Congress district committee office.
  • The BJP had subsequently staged protests demanding the arrest of those responsible for the beer bottle attack.
  • Police identified the suspects after examining CCTV footage from the area and tracing the vehicle allegedly used in the incident.

Two Congress workers were arrested on Monday for allegedly hurling beer bottles at the BJP state headquarters, Mararji Bhavan, here a month ago, police said here.

Police identified the arrested persons as Sujith Kumar and Arun. They are workers of local Congress units.

 

Escalating Political Tensions

Police said the incident took place amid tensions between rival political groups after a series of clashes in Thiruvananthapuram district involving various political outfits.

Tensions escalated after Youth Congress workers waved black flags at the convoy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the last week of September, following which the Congress district committee office in Thiruvananthapuram was attacked.

Some BJP workers were arrested in connection with the attack.

Later, beer bottles were hurled at the BJP state headquarters during the night.

The BJP subsequently staged protests demanding the arrest of those responsible.

Police identified the suspects after examining CCTV footage from the area and tracing the vehicle allegedly used in the incident.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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