Congress wiped out as BJP poised for unopposed RS win in Gujarat

With the term of Shaktisinh Gohil ending later this month, the Congress will not have any representative from Gujarat in the upper house of the Parliament.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

Key Points Four BJP candidates have filed nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat, with their victory almost certain.

The Congress is not contesting, leading to an expected unopposed win for the BJP in all four seats.

This means Congress will lose its only Rajya Sabha representative from Gujarat, Shaktisinh Gohil.

The BJP's strong majority of 161 MLAs in the 182-member assembly ensures their candidates' success.

The candidates include Rajubhai Shukla, Mansinh Parmar, Mukeshbhai Rathwa, and Jitendra Kanjariya, representing various party units and communities.

All four BJP candidates on Monday filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat, and with Congress not contesting, their victory looks certain as of now.

With the term of Shaktisinh Gohil ending later this month, the Congress will not have any representative from Gujarat in the upper house of the Parliament.

The four Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat are falling vacant as the six-year terms of sitting MPs Rambhai Mokariya, Narhari Amin, and Ramilaben Bara (all from BJP), and Shaktisinh Gohil of Congress are ending on June 21.

Gohil is the lone Congress member from Gujarat in the Rajya Sabha.

BJP Candidates File Nominations In Gandhinagar

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy CM Harsh Sanghvi, ministers, state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma and other senior leaders of the party were present when Rajubhai Shukla, Mansinh Parmar, Mukeshbhai Rathwa and Jitendra Kanjariya submitted their nomination papers at the assembly complex in Gandhinagar.

Shukla, 62, is currently in charge of the BJP's Surendranagar district unit. He had earlier served as president of the Kadi municipality and general secretary of the Mehsana district BJP.

Tribal leader from Chhotaudepur district, Rathwa (39), currently serves as the general secretary of the BJP's district unit. Earlier, he was the vice president of the BJP's youth wing.

Parmar, 45, who hails from Gir Somnath district, is the BJP OBC Morcha's Gujarat unit president.

Another prominent OBC leader, Kanjariya (39) hails from Devbhumi Dwarka district. He had earlier served as a member of a district panchayat executive committee.

Unopposed Victory For BJP Expected

With the BJP having 161 MLAs in the 182-member legislative assembly and the Congress not fielding a candidate, the ruling party is set to win all four seats unopposed.

A day before filing nominations, the BJP candidates held a meeting with party MLAs in Gandhinagar on Sunday to ensure coordination.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on June 9, and June 11 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

If more than one candidate remains in the fray for any seat, polling will be held on June 18, and counting will take place the same day.