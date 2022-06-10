News
Congress wins 3 of 4 Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan; Subhash Chandra loses

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 10, 2022 21:07 IST
The ruling Congress on Friday won three of the four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan, overcoming the challenge posed by Bharatiya Janata Party-backed independent candidate Subhash Chandra, according to the party.

IMAGE: Congress candidates Pramod Tiwari, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Singh Surjewala with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur. Photograph: ANI

The BJP got the fourth seat.

Congress candidates Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari were elected to the Rajya Sabha, according to a tweet by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

BJP candidate and former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari said he had also won, polling 43 votes.

 

'Congress's victory on three Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan is a victory of democracy. I congratulate all the three newly elected MPs Shri Pramod Tiwari, Shri Mukul Wasnik and Shri Randeep Surjewala. I am sure that all the three MPs will be able to strongly advocate the rights of Rajasthan in Delhi,' Gehlot tweeted.

Speaking to reporters, Tiwari said, "I am thankful to the state and the central leadership for making me the candidate. I got 43 votes."

The statements came before the official announcement of the results.

All 200 Rajasthan MLAs had cast their votes for the Rajya Sabha elections by Friday afternoon.

In the House, the Congress has 108 MLAs, BJP 71, Independents 13, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) three, and the Communist Party of India-Marxist and the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) two each.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
