News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Congress' Singhvi moves HC against defeat in RS poll through draw of lots

Congress' Singhvi moves HC against defeat in RS poll through draw of lots

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 06, 2024 18:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Weeks after he lost the Rajya Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday filed an application in the high court challenging the interpretation of draw of lots rules by the election officer after there was a tie in the poll.

IMAGE: Congress candidate from Himachal Pradesh, Abhishek Manu Singhvi (right) addresses the press conference after losing the Rajya Sabha elections, as Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu looks on, in Shimla, February 27, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bharatiya Janata Party nominee Harsh Mahajan won the February 27 election through draw of lots after both candidates secured 34 votes each.

 

"There is nothing in the law, neither in the act nor in the rules which compels an interpretation which requires that the person whose name is drawn in the draw of lots is a loser," Singhvi told reporters after filing his petition in the Himachal Pradesh high court.

The Congress had a strength of 40 members and the support of three Independents in the assembly, but both the candidates polled 34 votes each as nine legislators -- six Congress rebels and three Independents -- voted in favour of BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan.

The winner was announced by a draw of lots and under the procedure followed by the election officer, the person whose name was drawn in the draw of lots was declared the loser.

"It defies common sense, old tradition and practices, anywhere and everywhere in the world that whenever there is a tie between two people, the person whose name is drawn...should be the winner and not the loser. If our contentions are accepted ultimately by the high court, the result declared would have to be declared to be wrong.

"There is a strange procedure for filing the election petition which requires the petitioner to be present himself to file it and that is why you find me here," he said.

The Congress in the state plunged into a crisis after the Rajya Sabha election defeat.

The conduct of election rules has a provision for draw of lots for both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha elections.

The key difference in the draw of lots in both elections is that in Rajya Sabha elections, the candidate whose slip is drawn loses the poll, whereas in the Lok Sabha polls, the candidate whose slip is drawn wins, a former Election Commission functionary had explained after the February 27 election.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Abhishek Singhvi loses RS race to BJP in dead heat
Abhishek Singhvi loses RS race to BJP in dead heat
BJP's nefarious designs to topple govt shows...: HP CM
BJP's nefarious designs to topple govt shows...: HP CM
BJP mops up 2 extra RS seats thanks to cross-voting
BJP mops up 2 extra RS seats thanks to cross-voting
EPL PIX: De Bruyne double leads City to emphatic win
EPL PIX: De Bruyne double leads City to emphatic win
I don't come with any premeditation: Kohli
I don't come with any premeditation: Kohli
PIX: Buttler steals Kohli's spotlight as RR beat RCB
PIX: Buttler steals Kohli's spotlight as RR beat RCB
4 Pak cops face action in attack on Chinese nationals
4 Pak cops face action in attack on Chinese nationals
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

6 Himachal Cong MLAs disqualified for cross-voting

6 Himachal Cong MLAs disqualified for cross-voting

PM and so-called 'Chanakya' failed in Himachal: Cong

PM and so-called 'Chanakya' failed in Himachal: Cong

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances