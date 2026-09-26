Turn 'approver' or face trial: Cong's warning to CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The Congress party has launched nationwide protests, demanding the immediate arrest and removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amidst allegations of an 'unprecedented attack' on voter equality and irregularities in electoral roll revisions.

IMAGE: Congress workers deface the sign board of the Election Department with spray paint during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar outside the State Election Commission Office, in Shimla on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Congress staged nationwide protests demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's immediate arrest and removal from office.

The party accused the Election Commission of an "unprecedented attack" on voter equality by allegedly creating a 'Mark VIP' feature.

Other Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, reportedly raised objections to decisions regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Senior Congress leaders and workers were detained across various states while attempting to march towards election commission offices.

Congress leaders called for an independent review of all decisions and electoral roll changes made under Gyanesh Kumar.

Upping the ante over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) row, the Congress on Friday staged protests by attempting to march towards state election commission offices in various parts of the country, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's immediate arrest, removal from office, and an independent review of all decisions and electoral roll changes made under him.

The opposition party also accused the Election Commission of carrying out an 'unprecedented attack' on voter equality by allegedly creating a specific 'Mark VIP' feature in the BLO application and urged Kumar to either turn 'approver' or face trial.

Several senior leaders, including party's deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, and workers were detained as police used barricades to stop them from marching towards the state election commission offices in various state capitals.

Allegations Against CEC Kumar

The protests come in the wake of The Indian Express report that questions were repeatedly raised on issues related to the SIR of electoral rolls within the three-member Election Commission (EC) by two of the three commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The national rollout of SIR has been under the supervision of all three commissioners.

But Sandhu and Joshi have formally objected, on record, at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions taken and orders issued, they say, without their knowledge, according to the report in the English daily.

Congress Leaders Detained Amidst Protests

In Delhi, Congress leaders and workers staged a protest against Kumar, demanding his resignation and an independent audit of SIR of electoral rolls in the city.

Several party workers gathered at the Delhi Congress office on Rouse Avenue and marched towards the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg before proceeding to the Election Commission office at Nirvachan Sadan.

Also, wearing masks bearing Kumar's face and with their hands bound in chains, Indian Youth Congress workers in Delhi protested against the EC, demanding Kumar's resignation.

Party Demands Kumar's Resignation

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said all decisions taken by Kumar including SIR are 'null and void'.

"We are sure the Supreme Court is watching what is happening and will take the right steps at the right time," he said.

"We want to say to Gyanesh Kumar: it's done bro. Heed Rahul Gandhi's advice -- resign and turn approver," Khera said, adding that if Kumar does not do so, he should be ready to face trial.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal said, "Gyanesh will go, it's a matter of time. And then Congress will make it happen."

The protests held by our leaders and workers across the country demanding his removal are just the beginning, he said.

"There will be a massive outpouring of the defenders of democracy, against the deshdrohis who are out to destroy it," Venugopal said.

Every Indian who is even slightly concerned about saving our democracy should step out and mount unbelievable pressure on this regime and its puppets to fix accountability for this daylight robbery of our vote, and to ensure those guilty are severely punished for destroying our democracy, he said.

The protesters raised slogans and displayed posters and banners demanding accountability from Kumar as they marched from the IYC office on Raisina Road towards the EC headquarters.

Nationwide Demonstrations Continue

In Guwahati, Assam Congress president Gogoi and several senior party leaders were detained while trying to break through police barricades during a protest demanding the removal of Kumar.

Police had put up barricades near Rajiv Bhawan, which the protesting leaders, including Gogoi, attempted to cross, following which they were detained.

Congress workers clashed with police in Lucknow after they were stopped from marching towards the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

The protesters, led by Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, state in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam and Congress Legislature Party leader Aaradhan Misra, were stopped by police amid heavy rain.

Rai alleged that Kumar had played a role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory in Varanasi and demanded that the election be cancelled.

In Jammu, scores of Congress workers and leaders were detained.

Congress MP and All India Congress Committee general secretary Syed Naseer Hussain led the protest, with several senior party leaders, including former ministers and former legislators, participating in the demonstration.

A heavy contingent of police and paramilitary personnel was deployed around the office to prevent the protesters from proceeding.

The protesters had brief scuffles with security personnel before several of them were detained, including the top leaders and taken away in buses.

Punjab Congress, led by state unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, also staged a protest in Chandigarh, demanding the dismissal and arrest of Kumar, with the police using water cannon on protesters as they tried to march towards the EC office to gherao it.

In Patna, Congress workers staged a march to the poll panel's office in the city, demanding the resignation of Kumar.

Police used water cannons to prevent the protesters from reaching the poll panel office.

During the around half-kilometre march, party workers raised slogans against Kumar, demanding his resignation and claiming that the EC was 'compromised'.

Odisha Congress attempted to gherao the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Bhubaneswar.

Several Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee leaders and workers, led by state president Bhakta Charan Das, held a protest march from the additional district magistrate's office to the CEO's office, carrying posters and banners.

Police detained several Congress leaders and workers after they were stopped from proceeding towards the CEO's office.

Haryana Congress also protested and police used water cannons against the protesters to prevent the gherao of office of the chief electoral officer.

Himachal Pradesh Congress held a protest outside the EC office in Shimla demanding the immediate removal of Kumar and his arrest.

Congress workers burnt an effigy of Kumar in Shillong, demanding his removal and arrest.

As part of the party's offensive over the issue, all district Congress committees will organise similar massive protest marches to their respective district collectorates on September 28.