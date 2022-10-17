News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Congress polls: Rahul, Kharge vote in Karnataka

Congress polls: Rahul, Kharge vote in Karnataka

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 17, 2022 14:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge- one of the candidates in the party's presidential polls, cast their votes in the election to the top post, for which voting is underway in Karnataka on Monday.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi casts his vote for the party's presidential election, in Bellary, on Monday, October 17, 2022. Photograph: AICC Handout via PTI Photo

Kharge, a Member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka is pitted against Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in this election to the party's highest post.

 

Rahul Gandhi cast his vote in a meeting room container converted into a polling booth at the Bharat Jodo Yatra camp site in Sanganakallu in Ballari district, while Kharge voted at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office in Bengaluru.

Congress has shared pictures of Rahul Gandhi standing in a queue along with Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh among others and then casting his vote.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi wait in a queue to cast his vote. Photograph: AICC Handout via PTI Photo

About 40 other Bharat Yatris, who are PCC delegates, will also be casting their votes at the camp site in Sanganakallu on Monday, which has been declared as 'Rest Day' for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

State Congress president D K Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah cast their votes at the KPCC office in Bengaluru.

Results of the election will be declared on October 19.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Embrace change, show courage: Tharoor's final appeal
Embrace change, show courage: Tharoor's final appeal
Congress prez poll: Sixth in party's 137-yr history
Congress prez poll: Sixth in party's 137-yr history
Cong alters directions post Tharoor camp's objection
Cong alters directions post Tharoor camp's objection
PIX: Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka vote for new party chief
PIX: Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka vote for new party chief
India logs 2,060 new Covid cases, 10 deaths
India logs 2,060 new Covid cases, 10 deaths
T20 WC: Another upset as Windies lose to Scotland
T20 WC: Another upset as Windies lose to Scotland
BJP drops Andheri East, decision linked to BCCI poll?
BJP drops Andheri East, decision linked to BCCI poll?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Congress votes to elect new president after 24 yrs

Congress votes to elect new president after 24 yrs

Was waiting for long: Sonia votes in Congress polls

Was waiting for long: Sonia votes in Congress polls

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances