Former JNU Professor Appears Before Police In Sexual Harassment Probe

Former JNU professor and Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam faced police questioning on Thursday in connection with a sexual harassment case, following his dismissal from the university over multiple student complaints.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam appeared before Vasant Kunj North Police on Thursday regarding a sexual harassment case.

Akoijam was dismissed from Jawaharlal Nehru University on October 9 following an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations.

He was booked on October 11 under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to sexual harassment.

At least 11 female students reportedly filed complaints against him in May, alleging harassment and inappropriate remarks.

Akoijam has denied the charges, terming the action a "witch hunt" and claiming he was not allowed to respond to the inquiry findings.

Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam appeared before investigators at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station in connection with a sexual harassment case on Thursday, days after being dismissed from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as a professor, officials said.

Investigation Details Emerge

Akoijam was served a notice by the police on Wednesday, asking him to join the investigation.

The academic was booked on October 11 on a complaint of JNU's chief security officer.

Akoijam has been booked under sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with sexual harassment and acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, among other offences.

Akoijam, a professor at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under JNU's School of Social Sciences, was dismissed on October 9 following an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against him. He has denied the charges.

According to reports, at least 11 female students filed complaints against him in May, alleging that he invited students to his campus residence on the pretext of meetings or gatherings and would try to harass them.

A few alleged that he also made obscene and inappropriate remarks in class.

The Congress MP from Inner Manipur termed the action a "witch hunt" and claimed that he was not allowed to respond to the inquiry committee's findings.