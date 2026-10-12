Jignesh Mevani Booked Again For Obstructing Police Duties

Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani is embroiled in fresh legal trouble, facing a second FIR for allegedly obstructing police duties and violating election conduct rules during the recently concluded Gandhinagar civic body polls.

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Key Points Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani faces a second FIR for allegedly obstructing police duties and violating the poll code during the Gandhinagar civic body elections.

The FIR, registered on the night of October 11, charges Mevani and three others with unlawful assembly and rioting at the Sector-7 police station in Gandhinagar.

Mevani and his supporters are accused of barging into a police outpost on October 9, verbally abusing personnel, and preventing the recording of a statement from a man brought in for questioning.

The complaint also alleges Mevani campaigned for a Congress candidate in the Pethapur Kasba area late at night, despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force and the campaigning deadline having passed.

The accused are also alleged to have recorded and circulated a video on social media intended to create hostility among police personnel.

A second FIR has been lodged against Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani and three others for allegedly obstructing cops from discharging their duties, creating commotion at a police outpost and violating the poll code in force for the Gandhinagar civic body elections, said an official on Monday.

The FIR, in which the Opposition MLA and others have been charged with unlawful assembly and rioting, was registered at the Sector-7 police station in Gandhinagar on the night of October 11 after elections to the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) concluded, said Deputy Superintendent of Police RI Desai.

"We registered two FIRs against Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani on Sunday. In the second FIR registered with the Sector-7 police station, Mevani and his supporters are accused of obstructing police just like they did at Pethapur, verbally abusing police personnel and trying to create tensions between communities," Desai told reporters.

Sub-Inspector J A Makwana, attached to the Sector-7 police station, is the complainant in the second case.

Mevani, Congress workers Sakir Rathod and Nasir alias Pintu Memon, and seven unidentified persons have been named in the complaint, which alleges they entered the Sector-13 police outpost, abused police personnel and prevented them from recording the statement of a man who had been brought there for questioning.

Details Of The Complaint

The case relates to a complaint filed by Nilesh Panchal, who alleged that Munaf Pathan, a supporter of Congress candidate Yunusbhai Parmar from GMC Ward No. 4, threatened him for campaigning for another candidate in the Pethapur Kasba area on October 9.

According to the complaint, Panchal was seeking votes for his friend Gajendrasinh Vaghela's wife, Mitalba, who was contesting the election from the ward, when Pathan allegedly warned him against campaigning there.

Panchal subsequently submitted a written complaint to police about the alleged threat from Pathan.

Police said Pathan was later brought to the Sector-13 police outpost under the Sector-7 police station for questioning.

Allegations Of Obstruction And Code Violation

Makwana said he and other police personnel were recording Pathan's statement at around 11 pm on October 9 when Mevani, Congress workers Rathod, Memon and their supporters allegedly barged into the outpost.

The accused allegedly shouted at the police personnel, used abusive language and questioned why Pathan had been brought there. Despite being informed that police were conducting an inquiry into the complaint of threat against a campaigner, they allegedly continued creating commotion and obstructed the recording of Pathan's statement, according to the official.

The complaint further alleged that Mevani and his associates took Pathan away before the questioning could be completed.

It also alleges that Mevani campaigned for the Congress candidate in the Pethapur Kasba area late at night despite the Model Code of Conduct for the GMC polls being in force and the deadline for campaigning having passed.

According to the complaint, after being stopped by police, Mevani and his supporters went in front of the Congress candidate's office in Pethapur area and recorded a video containing remarks allegedly intended to create hostility and ill-will among police personnel.

The video was subsequently circulated on social media, the FIR alleged.

Charges And Previous Case

The complainant accused the group of obstructing public servants from performing their duties and violating a notification issued by the Additional District Magistrate of Gandhinagar on October 5.

Mevani and others were booked for unlawful assembly, rioting, obstruction of a public servant, criminal intimidation and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 126(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The second FIR comes hours after a separate case was registered against Mevani and seven others at the Pethapur police station over allegations of obstructing police personnel during the questioning of Congress candidate Yunus Parmar in another case linked to the civic polls.

In the first case, Inspector A M Desai, attached to the Pethapur police station, alleged that Mevani and others entered the Pethapur police station, obstructed the recording of Parmar's statement and created commotion.

The complaint also alleged that the accused recorded and circulated footage of the incident on social media.