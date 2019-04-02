rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » 'Congress manifesto dangerous and unimplementable'

'Congress manifesto dangerous and unimplementable'

April 02, 2019 17:37 IST

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday dubbed the election manifesto of the Congress "dangerous and unimplementable", saying it was aimed at "balkanisation" of India.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Finance Minister and senior party leader Arun Jaitley said the Congress does not deserve "even a single vote" for its promises, such as doing away with sedition law.

 

He also said even tokenism has not been done on farm loan waiver in the five states where the Congress is in power.

Jaitley alleged that though the Congress had set up a drafting committee, it appears that some important points related to Jammu and Kashmir were drafted by party chief Rahul Gandhi's friends in the 'tukde tukde' gang.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Rahul Gandhi, Jaitley, Kashmir
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use