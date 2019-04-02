'Congress manifesto dangerous and unimplementable'

April 02, 2019 17:37 IST

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday dubbed the election manifesto of the Congress "dangerous and unimplementable", saying it was aimed at "balkanisation" of India.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Finance Minister and senior party leader Arun Jaitley said the Congress does not deserve "even a single vote" for its promises, such as doing away with sedition law.

He also said even tokenism has not been done on farm loan waiver in the five states where the Congress is in power.

Jaitley alleged that though the Congress had set up a drafting committee, it appears that some important points related to Jammu and Kashmir were drafted by party chief Rahul Gandhi's friends in the 'tukde tukde' gang.