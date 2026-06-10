Congress leaders undermined Meenakshi Natarajan's RS chances, says MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has strongly refuted claims of 'seat theft' in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Instead, he has alleged that Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination was intentionally sabotaged by her own party members eyeing the coveted seat.

IMAGE: Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan briefs media persons after her nomination for Rajya Sabha elections was rejected by the Election Commission, at PCC headquarter, in Bhopal on June 9, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav claims that the Congress leaders deliberately sabotaged Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination due to internal competition for the seat.

Natarajan's nomination was rejected for concealing information about a court complaint in Telangana in her affidavit, a charge the Congress calls 'seat theft'.

The BJP, already assured of two Rajya Sabha seats, now appears set to win the third seat as well following Natarajan's disqualification.

CM Yadav criticised the Congress for its inability to properly fill candidate forms and maintain party unity, citing recent electoral setbacks.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on June 10 denied allegations of "seat theft" in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, stating that Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's prospects were undermined by her own party leaders, as many of them were eyeing the seat.

The June 18 elections for three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh took a dramatic turn on June 9 when Natarajan's nomination was rejected on charges of concealing information in the affidavit.

Nomination Rejection Details

An order issued by Rajya Sabha election returning officer Arvind Sharma stated that after examining the available documents, it was found that Natarajan had submitted an incomplete affidavit, omitting a court complaint in Form 26 submitted with her nomination.

According to a Madhya Pradesh assembly official, the ruling BJP's candidate, Mahesh Kewat, filed a complaint with the returning officer alleging that Natarajan had not mentioned in her affidavit a case registered against her in Telangana.

The Congress has claimed it is a case of "seat theft" and "murder of democracy" and vowed to challenge the matter in court.

CM Yadav's Accusations

Speaking to reporters over the matter, chief minister Yadav said the Congress had "deliberately" and "conspiratorially" made mistakes in Natarajan's form. "Many Congressmen had their eyes on this seat. When they did not get the seat, the Congress members themselves spoiled Natarajan's game," he said.

Yadav said that even in panch and sarpanch elections, criminal records have to be submitted, and when individuals who have contested polls more than 10 times make such mistakes in a prestigious election like the Rajya Sabha, it is surprising.

The CM called it a "conspiracy". The Congress now needs to introspect on its position, he said.

Congress's Recent Setbacks

The BJP set a new record by defeating former chief minister Kamal Nath in his stronghold of Chhindwara in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and the Congress couldn't even field a candidate in Indore as its official nominee withdrew from the contest at the last moment, Yadav pointed out.

If the Congress can't properly fill its candidate's form, keep its MLAs united, and accept decisions of its top leadership, what can the BJP do about it? he asked.

The Congress should look into its own mistakes and at least investigate the candidate's background before announcing the name, the CM said.

BJP's Perspective

After Natarajan's nomination was rejected on June 8, Madhya Pradesh minister and senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed that Telangana Congress leaders had provided the necessary documents in the case. "As far as the documents we received are concerned, who gave them to us? You can understand which state the Congress is in," Vijayvargiya told reporters.

"The issue is that we are receiving documents related to Telangana, a state where they are in power. We had no information ourselves. It must have been Congress members who provided it," he added.

Impact on Rajya Sabha Seats

The ruling BJP was certain to win two of the three vacant Rajya Sabha seats in the state, but with Natarajan's nomination being rejected, the third seat also appears to be going to the saffron party.

The BJP has fielded its general secretary Tarun Chugh and state unit secretary Rajneesh Agarwal, and nominated Kewat, chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Fisheries Welfare Board, for the third seat.uThe 230-member assembly makes up the electoral college for the elections to the upper house of Parliament. With the assembly's effective strength being 229, a candidate requires 58 first-preference votes to win. The ruling BJP, which has 164 MLAs, was assured of winning two seats with 116 votes, while the Congress could have secured one seat with its numbers.