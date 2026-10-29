AI-Learned Spurious Liquor Racket: Congress Leader's Son Arrested

A Congress leader's son has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district in connection with a deadly spurious liquor case, where the alleged kingpin reportedly used artificial intelligence to concoct the illicit alcohol.

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Key Points Police arrested Aman Kasliwal, son of a Congress spokesperson, on Thursday for allegedly supplying a chemical to the kingpin of a spurious liquor racket in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district.

The main accused, Ajay Rathore, reportedly used artificial intelligence (AI) to learn how to prepare home-brewed spurious liquor using chemicals.

Aman Kasliwal's father claims his son's firm supplied 220 litres of paint thinner with a proper invoice on October 1 and denies knowledge of its misuse.

Local residents claim at least 10 persons died after consuming spurious liquor between September 27 and October 16, while a Congress leader claims 22 deaths and 40 eyesight damages.

Three excise officials have been suspended, and the district collector and superintendent of police transferred following the controversy surrounding the deaths.

Police probing claims that at least 10 persons died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district have arrested a Congress leader's son for allegedly supplying a chemical to the kingpin of the bootleg racket, an official said on Thursday.

The Congress leader claimed his son is innocent and that his family's firm had supplied 220 litres of paint thinner to a customer against a proper invoice. Police are yet to disclose the chemical's name.

Investigation Details And Arrests

Dewas Kotwali police station house officer Shashikant Chaurasia told PTI that Indore-based businessman Aman Kasliwal (27), who allegedly supplied the chemical to the main accused, Ajay Rathore, has been arrested.

Rathore had allegedly used artificial intelligence (AI) to learn how to prepare home-brewed spurious liquor using chemicals.

The official said an FIR has been registered against Aman Kasliwal, the son of Anand Jain Kasliwal, a Congress spokesperson in MP, under the Excise Act.

When asked about the chemical Aman allegedly supplied to Rathore, Chaurasia said its identity could be established only after laboratory testing.

Eleven persons, including Rathore and Aman, have been arrested so far in connection with the illicit operation, which involved mixing chemical-laden home-brewed alcohol with genuine liquor, bottling it in empty branded containers sourced from scrap dealers, and distributing it primarily across rural pockets.

Those arrested also include illicit liquor sellers as well as managers and salesmen of three licensed liquor shops in Dewas and Indore districts.

Congress Leader's Defence

Anand Jain Kasliwal said his son's firm supplied 220 litres of paint thinner to a customer on October 1, and the substance was mentioned in the invoice and the goods consignment receipt.

Alleging his son was being framed in the liquor case, Kasliwal asked, "If a person takes goods from an establishment and misuses them, can the seller be held legally responsible for it?"

He said his family was unaware that the accused were allegedly using any chemical to manufacture spurious liquor.

Political Reactions And Allegations

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishvas Sarang targeted the Congress over the case, alleging that Kasliwal's son was directly involved.

Sarang said the Congress had taken no action against Kasliwal despite his son's alleged role in the case, and Kasliwal continued to accompany state Congress president Jitu Patwari.

Local residents claim that at least 10 persons died after consuming spurious liquor in Chandana, Binjana and adjoining areas of Dewas district between September 27 and October 16.

Patwari has claimed that 22 persons died after consuming spurious liquor in these areas and that at least 40 others suffered eyesight damage.

Official Response And Action

A police official said the investigation began after the district hospital reported the deaths of two persons who allegedly consumed liquor in Chandana village on October 15 and 18.

Main accused Ajay Rathore used Artificial Intelligence to learn how to prepare spurious liquor at home and procured a chemical from a private firm in Indore. He mixed the chemical-laden home-brewed alcohol with genuine liquor, bottling it in empty branded containers sourced from scrap dealers, and distributing it primarily across rural pockets, according to police.

The district administration had initially rejected claims that people had died after consuming spurious liquor. However, following a controversy, the state government constituted a five-member high-level team to investigate the matter.

Three excise officials, including the district excise officer, have been suspended in connection with the case. The district collector and superintendent of police have also been transferred as part of an an administrative reshuffle.