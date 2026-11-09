Political Rivalry Leads To Lawyer's Murder In Kannauj

A lawyer was allegedly shot dead by a Congress district general secretary in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district on Diwali night, sparking a manhunt and raising concerns over political violence.

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Key Points Advocate Anuj Kumar Chaturvedi was allegedly shot dead on Diwali night in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district.

Congress district general secretary Amol Dixit is accused of the murder following an argument over political rivalry.

The incident occurred near Chhibramau police station after Chaturvedi confronted Dixit about slapping his cousin, Basant.

Amol Dixit is currently absconding, and six police teams have been formed to arrest him.

Tension prevailed in the area following the killing, leading to additional police personnel deployment.

A 36-year-old lawyer was allegedly shot dead by a Congress district general secretary in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district on Diwali night following an argument, police said on Monday.

Investigation Underway After Diwali Night Killing

The accused, Amol Dixit, has been booked for the murder of advocate Anuj Kumar Chaturvedi, who was shot dead near the Chhibramau police station on Sunday night. Dixit is absconding, and six police teams have been formed to arrest him, officials said.

Chhibramau Kotwali Station House Officer Kapil Dubey said the incident followed a dispute over Dixit allegedly slapping Chaturvedi's cousin, Basant, over political rivalry.

Basant informed Chaturvedi about the incident, following which the lawyer accompanied his cousin to Dixit's residence. An argument broke out between the two sides, Dubey said.

Dixit allegedly pulled out his pistol and fired four rounds at Chaturvedi, who collapsed at the spot. He was rushed to a hospital in Chhibramau, where doctors declared him dead, the SHO said.

Police and administrative officials, including Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar and District Magistrate Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri, visited the site.

As tension prevailed in the area following the killing, additional police personnel were deployed outside the residences of the accused and the deceased, officials said.

Six teams have been constituted to arrest Dixit, who fled after the shooting, they said, adding that his family members are also suspected to have left their house, which was found locked.

BJP MLA from Chhibramau, Archana Pandey, visited the hospital after the incident. The MLA, who shares family ties with Chaturvedi's family, was seen crying after viewing the body.

Kannauj Congress district president Shakir Ali confirmed that Dixit was the party's district general secretary.

Dixit had also contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as an independent candidate.