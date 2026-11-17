A prominent Congress functionary in Thiruvananthapuram faces arrest for allegedly extorting Rs 10 lakh from a doctor by threatening to publish defamatory social media content, highlighting a serious breach of public trust.

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Key Points A Congress functionary was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly extorting Rs 10 lakh from a doctor.

Suhail Shajahan, secretary of the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee, was caught red-handed.

He threatened to post defamatory videos about the doctor's hospital on social media.

Police laid a trap after the doctor reported the threats.

An investigation has been launched to determine if others were also involved.

A Congress functionary was arrested near Pettah here on Tuesday for allegedly extorting Rs 10 lakh from a doctor by threatening to post defamatory videos about his hospital on social media, police said.

Suhail Shajahan, secretary of the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee (DCC), was caught red-handed while accepting the money, a Pettah police station officer said.

He has been booked for extortion and cheating under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

The doctor, who owns a private hospital, had approached the police about the threats, following which a trap was laid, the officer said.

An investigation has been launched, and police will examine whether others were also involved, he added.