The Congress party has significantly extended its lead over the BJP in Rajasthan's crucial panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections, showcasing a strong performance in the ongoing local polls.

IMAGE: The strong room with ballot boxes containing votes in the Rajasthan local elections, Jaipur, November 20, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

Key Points The Congress substantially extended its lead over the ruling BJP in Rajasthan's Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections on Friday.

The Congress won 2,990 Panchayat Samiti seats and 143 Zila Parishad seats, while the BJP secured 1,795 and 83 seats respectively.

Prominent BJP leaders' relatives, including Urban Development Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra's wife and son, lost in the Panchayat Samiti elections.

Senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore's son and daughter-in-law won their Zila Parishad elections in Churu.

Counting of votes is underway for thousands of seats, with results for four districts deferred to December 17.

The Congress substantially extended its lead over the ruling BJP in Rajasthan's panchayat samiti and zilla parishad elections on Friday, winning 2,990 and 143 seats, respectively, according to the State Election Commission (SEC).

Election Results Overview

The BJP has won 1,795 of the 6,050 panchayat samiti seats for which results have been declared so far and 83 of the 239 zilla parishad seats for which counting has been completed.

Performance Of Other Parties

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has won 438 panchayat samiti seats, Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) 215, CPI-M 50, BSP 44, AAP two and Independents have secured 516 seats.

In the zilla parishad elections, Independents have won five seats, RLP four, CPI-M three and BSP 1.

Prominent Candidates' Outcomes

Among the prominent BJP candidates who were defeated in the panchayat samiti elections were Urban Development and Housing Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra's wife Shanti Devi and son Ajay Singh. Shanti Devi and Ajay Singh contested from wards 17 and 20, respectively, in Sikar.

Kharra's other son, Durga Singh, who contested as an Independent from ward 19, also lost.

In Churu, senior BJP leader and former minister Rajendra Rathore's son Parakram Singh Rathore and daughter-in-law Kanika Singh won the zilla parishad elections.

Parakram Singh won from ward 39 by a margin of 17,861 votes, while his wife Kanika Singh secured victory from ward 23 by 2,384 votes.

Ongoing Counting And Deferred Results

Counting of votes is underway for 7,543 panchayat samiti seats and 1,275 zilla parishad seats in 37 of the state's 41 districts.

In the remaining four districts of Kota, Baran, Karauli and Sri Ganganagar, counting has been deferred to December 17 as the five-year terms of the existing zilla parishads and panchayat samitis expire next month.

According to the SEC, 4,069 candidates were in the fray for 1,275 zilla parishad wards and 25,108 candidates contested elections to 7,543 panchayat samiti wards across 419 panchayat samitis in 37 districts.

Across all 41 districts, the elections covered 1,403 zilla parishad wards and 8,245 panchayat samiti wards in 457 panchayat samitis.