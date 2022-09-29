News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Amid crisis, Gehlot meets Sonia; Sachin Pilot is next

Amid crisis, Gehlot meets Sonia; Sachin Pilot is next

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: September 29, 2022 14:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will meet party chief Sonia Gadhi later Thursday, sources said.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot leaves from Jodhpur House to meet party interim President Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

His bête noire and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who arrived in Delhi Wednesday night, met Gandhi around 1 pm.

The meetings come days after an open rebellion by Gehlot loyalists over a possible leadership change in the state, clouding Gehlot's chances of running for the presidency.

 

The party's disciplinary committee has asked three Gehlot loyalists -- Rajasthan ministers Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore -- to explain within 10 days why action should not be initiated against them. This was after observers for Rajasthan, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, charged them with "gross indiscipline" in a report to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Eighty-two MLAs participated in a parallel meeting at Dhariwal's residence in Jaipur, laying down conditions for the party. They did not attend the official legislature party meeting convened for passing a resolution authorising the Congress chief to appoint a successor to Gehlot, who was to contest the Congress presidential election.

With the Rajasthan episode posing a significant challenge before the party, the Congress president has been holding discussions with senior party leaders from across the country to resolve the crisis.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Can Gehlot Be Congress Prez?
How Can Gehlot Be Congress Prez?
Sonia leans on old guard to defuse Rajasthan crisis
Sonia leans on old guard to defuse Rajasthan crisis
Cong workers ready to spill blood: Gehlot loyalist
Cong workers ready to spill blood: Gehlot loyalist
'Didi's birthday is reminder of our loss'
'Didi's birthday is reminder of our loss'
To Lonar Crater With The Blue Beast
To Lonar Crater With The Blue Beast
National Games: Spectacular Drone Show
National Games: Spectacular Drone Show
Cong leaders in huddle ahead of nominations closing
Cong leaders in huddle ahead of nominations closing
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

All eyes on Sonia as Rajasthan Cong crisis simmers

All eyes on Sonia as Rajasthan Cong crisis simmers

Dom's Take: Kaun Banega Congress Ka King?

Dom's Take: Kaun Banega Congress Ka King?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances