Amid crisis, Gehlot meets Sonia; Sachin Pilot is next

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will meet party chief Sonia Gadhi later Thursday, sources said.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot leaves from Jodhpur House to meet party interim President Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

His bête noire and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who arrived in Delhi Wednesday night, met Gandhi around 1 pm.

The meetings come days after an open rebellion by Gehlot loyalists over a possible leadership change in the state, clouding Gehlot's chances of running for the presidency.

The party's disciplinary committee has asked three Gehlot loyalists -- Rajasthan ministers Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore -- to explain within 10 days why action should not be initiated against them. This was after observers for Rajasthan, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, charged them with "gross indiscipline" in a report to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Eighty-two MLAs participated in a parallel meeting at Dhariwal's residence in Jaipur, laying down conditions for the party. They did not attend the official legislature party meeting convened for passing a resolution authorising the Congress chief to appoint a successor to Gehlot, who was to contest the Congress presidential election.

With the Rajasthan episode posing a significant challenge before the party, the Congress president has been holding discussions with senior party leaders from across the country to resolve the crisis.