News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Congress corporators oppose Shivaji statue in Mangaluru

Congress corporators oppose Shivaji statue in Mangaluru

Source: PTI
December 01, 2022 15:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress members in the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) council have raised objections against the proposal to install a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji in the city.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikimedia Commons

The MCC at its meeting on October 29 approved an agenda for installing a statue of Shivaji at Mahaveer circle (Pumpwell circle) in the city, after considering a demand from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maratha Association.

 

When the council met on Wednesday, Opposition leader Naveen D'Souza opposed the move pointing out the position of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) against Karnataka.

He said it was improper to install Shivaji statue in the city at a time when the MES is trying to disrupt peace on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border. He suggested that a statue of Koti-Chennaya, the twin warriors of Tulunadu, could be installed instead of the Shivaji statue.

Congress member Shashidhar Hegde also said statue of one of the freedom fighters and achievers from the coastal region should be considered.

BJP members countered the criticism, saying the Congress has made it a habit to oppose Hindu leaders. The party's corporators said the name of Shivaji should not be limited to Maharashtra.

As the verbal duel between the corporators continued, the council chief whip Premananda Shetty said the proposal had already been approved in the last meeting and the opposition's objections were recorded.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Koshyari an 'Amazon parcel' sent by Centre: Uddhav
Koshyari an 'Amazon parcel' sent by Centre: Uddhav
2 Maha areas may be handed over to K'taka: Uddhav
2 Maha areas may be handed over to K'taka: Uddhav
Maha governor to quit: Raut; No, says Raj Bhavan
Maha governor to quit: Raut; No, says Raj Bhavan
2 held for molesting Korean YouTuber on Mumbai street
2 held for molesting Korean YouTuber on Mumbai street
Congress leaders in competition to insult me: Modi
Congress leaders in competition to insult me: Modi
What You Must Know About Vizhinjam Port
What You Must Know About Vizhinjam Port
'Ayushmann's the bravest actor in India'
'Ayushmann's the bravest actor in India'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Maha Guv faces flak for Chhatrapati Shivaji remark

Maha Guv faces flak for Chhatrapati Shivaji remark

Guv shouldn't have: Maha BJP chief on Shivaji remark

Guv shouldn't have: Maha BJP chief on Shivaji remark

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances