Congress candidate Milan Pradhan arrested ahead of Nandigram bypoll

Amidst heightened political tensions, Congress candidate Milan Pradhan's arrest in connection with the 2007 Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement has sparked controversy ahead of the crucial assembly bypoll, with the party alleging BJP's political vendetta.

IMAGE: Congress workers assemble at the police station after the arrest of party candidate Milan Pradhan, in Nandigram, West Bengal, September 18, 2026. Photograph: Courtesy West Bengal Congress on X

Key Points Congress candidate Milan Pradhan arrested for alleged role in 2007 Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement.

Another Congress leader, Subhasish Bhattacharya, also arrested for obstructing police.

Congress alleges the arrest is a political move by the BJP to influence the upcoming Nandigram bypoll.

The party questions the legality of the arrest during the model code of conduct and lack of clear information from authorities.

Congress plans statewide demonstrations if no information is provided by midnight.

Congress candidate for the upcoming Nandigram assembly bypoll, Milan Pradhan, was arrested on Friday for his alleged involvement in the 2007 anti-land acquisition movement there, a senior party leader claimed.

Another party leader, Subhasish Bhattacharya, was also arrested for allegedly preventing the police from apprehending Pradhan, he said.

Pradhan, who has been named in more than 12 cases over the Nandigram land movement, was picked up from a hotel in Chandipur in Purba Medinipur district, the Congress leader said.

Allegations Of Political Vendetta

"This is nothing but a dirty game of the BJP. Milan had been spearheading the Nandigram movement in 2007. He has been named in at least 12 cases since then. But today, because he has successfully filed his nomination, the police were made to arrest him," he told PTI.

Earlier in the day, former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had announced her party's support for the Congress in the October 6 Nandigram bypoll, hours after her candidate withdrew from the contest.

Uncertainty Surrounds Arrest Details

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar said they had no clear idea on "why Pradhan was arrested" and "where he was kept".

The police have been tight-lipped about the development.

"I am getting to know that he has been held for a murder case, but we have no clear idea about it. Milan was one of the leaders who was at the forefront of the Nandigram land movement and he was booked under several cases. But, why was he arrested today?" Sarkar said.

Questions Over Election Commission's Role

The Congress leader claimed that when the party approached a senior official of the Election Commission, even he could not throw any light on Pradhan's arrest.

"The police has not given any reason for Milan's arrest. This is quite surprising. When the model code of conduct is in force and the administration of that particular seat is under the EC, how can the police arrest a candidate? When we approached an official, he told us that he will get back to us after getting details of the matter," Sarkar said.

"We do not know whether Milan was arrested by the Chandipur Police or the Nandigram Police. Nobody could give us a clear picture or his location," he said.

Congress Blames BJP, Plans Protests

Sarkar also hit out at Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, asserting that police were made to arrest Pradhan as the BJP was "scared of losing the polls".

"Milan is a popular candidate in Nandigram, and the BJP is scared of losing the polls. That is the reason he was arrested. If the police needed to question Milan, they could have summoned him," Sarkar said.

The Congress leader also said it was surprising that even after winning the assembly elections with such a big mandate, "the BJP was using the EC to win a bypoll".

"It shows how much the BJP has lost relevance within such a short time span," he claimed.

Sarkar said the Congress would wait for more information on the arrests until Friday midnight, following which it would "stage demonstrations outside every police station in the state."

Polling for the Nandigram and Rejinagar assembly bypolls is scheduled for October 6, with counting of votes on October 9.