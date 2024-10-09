Congress bags all 3 seats in Muslim-dominated Nuh

Voters in Muslim-dominated Nuh in Haryana have made the Congress victorious in all three assembly seats in the district, with one of the contestants registering the highest victory margin.

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting ahead of the Haryana assembly elections, Nuh, October 3, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The three assembly segments in the Nuh district include Nuh, Ferozepur Jhirka and Punahans.

In Nuh seat, Congress leader Aftab Ahmed defeated Indian National Lok Dal candidate Naseem Ahmed by a margin of 46,963 votes.

Ahmed, the sitting MLA, polled 91,833 votes while his nearest rival secured 44,780 votes, as per the Election Commission data.

"I am grateful to every colleague, every voter, every supporter, every member of my Congress family. To protect the interests of people of '36 biradari', we will be in your service for another five years, will keep raising your issues, will protect your rights," said Ahmed in a post on X.

BJP's Sanjay Singh, a minister in the Nayab Singh Saini government, was at the third spot from Nuh seat.

AAP candidate Rabia Kidwai, who is the granddaughter of former Haryana governor Akhlaq Ur Rehman Kidwai, ended at the fifth spot with just 222 votes.

Nuh, which is counted among the country's most backward areas, had witnessed incidents of violence last year following a Vishwa Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by a mob, leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.

During the poll campaign in Nuh on October 3, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had accused the BJP of spreading hatred in the country on the basis of religion, language and caste.

From the Ferozepur Jhirka seat, Congress candidate Mamman Khan won by the highest margin of 98,441 votes in the state assembly polls.

Mamman Khan, the sitting MLA, defeated BJP's Naseem Ahmed. Khan polled 1,30,497 votes while his nearest rival got 32,056 votes.

Mamman Khan was last year arrested in connection with the Nuh violence and later he was granted bail.

Congress nominee Mohammad Ilyas won the Punahana seat as he defeated independent candidate Rahish Khan by a margin of 31,916 votes.

Ilyas polled 85,300 votes while his nearest rival got 53,384 votes.

Nuh had recorded a voter turnout of 72.81 per cent for the October 5 polling.

Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling BJP pulled off a hat-trick of wins in Haryana to retain power and halt Congress' comeback attempt in the assembly elections.

While the BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress, parties like the JJP and the AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats.