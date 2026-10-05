Congress alleges police raid party's Maha HQ, arrest tribal students

A major political controversy has erupted in Maharashtra as the Congress party accuses Mumbai police of illegally raiding its headquarters and arresting tribal student protesters, while police deny the claims, sparking widespread condemnation and threats of further agitation.

IMAGE: Congress leaders speak to police officials after the Mumbai police raid party's state headquarters in Dadar, Mumbai, October 5, 2026. Photograph: Image courtesy Maharashtra Congress on X

Key Points Maharashtra Congress alleges police illegally entered its Mumbai headquarters, Tilak Bhawan, and arrested protesting tribal students and NSUI members.

Mumbai Police deny the allegations, stating no arrests were made from Tilak Bhawan, but confirm detentions related to a planned march to Lok Bhawan.

Congress leaders, including state president Harshwardhan Sapkal and Mumbai chief Varsha Gaikwad, condemned the police action as high-handedness and threatened protests against the chief minister.

The incident stems from tribal students' ongoing protests in Mumbai over demands concerning scholarships and amenities in ashram schools.

The Congress questions the constitutional rule in Maharashtra, accusing the BJP government of suppressing democratic rights and failing to address student grievances.

The Congress alleged that police forcibly entered the party's Maharashtra headquarters, Tilak Bhawan, in Mumbai after midnight on Monday and arrested some tribal students who had come from Nashik to stage a protest, along with National Students Union of India members.

State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, in a video statement, warned that party leaders would 'gherao' Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' official residence if the students and NSUI office-bearers were not freed.

The police, however, denied the claims and said no one was arrested from Tilak Bhawan.

Deputy commissioner of police Manish Kalwaniya said a call was given by protesters to march to Lok Bhawan (the governor's house).

The protesters who were planning to go to Lok Bhawan are being detained from various places, and legal action is being taken, the official said.

"No one was arrested from Tilak Bhawan as is being claimed," the DCP added.

Congress Alleges Police Misconduct

According to Sapkal, tribal students who had marched from Nashik to Mumbai to protest at Azad Maidan here over their various demands stayed overnight at Tilak Bhawan in Dadar.

He alleged that police personnel entered the Congress headquarters during the night, threatened the students and took some of them into custody, adding that National Students' Union of India state president Sagar Salunkhe and the Mumbai head of the party's youth wing were arrested.

"The police entering the Congress headquarters in such an illegal manner and taking action against the students is a sign of high-handedness. The arrested tribal students and NSUI office-bearers should be released immediately," he said.

"If the students are not released, all Congress leaders from Maharashtra will come to Mumbai and gherao 'Varsha' bungalow (CM's residence)," he warned.

Political Leaders Condemn Action

Mumbai Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP Varsha Gaikwad, slamming the Devendra Fadnavis government, asked if there was "constitutional rule or jungle raj" in Maharashtra.

Gaikwad, who visited Tilak Bhavan, said students are the future of the country.

"Do not play with the future. How did you dare to enter the Congress office? You sent police into the Congress office. Should we enter Varsha bungalow (CM's official residence)," she asked.

Fadnavis should have met the students and listened to their demands instead of ordering police action, she added.

Everyone has the right to protest, but the BJP government is taking such action to hide its failures, Gaikwad said.

"Police has barricaded Tilak Bhavan and turned the Congress office into a police camp. The students will not be scared. They will raise their voice for their rights, and they have that right," she said.

Student Grievances and Broader Protests

Gaikwad also said students had lost faith in the BJP government, pointing to the ongoing agitation by tribal students and a protest by MPSC aspirants in Pune.

"The credibility of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission has suffered. Action is not being taken against its chairman because he is a friend of the chief minister," the MP alleged.

The Congress has alleged that tribal students came to Mumbai to press for their demands concerning the tribal development department.

The students have been protesting for over 10 days seeking redressal of their various demands regarding scholarships, lack of basic amenities in ashram (residential) schools and hostels.

Many came to Mumbai by bus and on foot to seek the resignation of the tribal development minister for failing to address their issues, the party said.

Congress Demands Accountability

The students, who were seeking the resignation of the tribal development minister and the department's commissioner, were threatened with police cases and a bus carrying them was taken into custody, the Congress claimed.

The Mumbai Police stopped the students at around 3 am, took their photographs and apprehended them, it charged.

Sapkal said police, who are responsible for maintaining law and order, are themselves violating the law. The Congress would not allow any attempt to suppress the voice of tribal students, he added.

Threatening students and using police force instead of seriously considering their issues amounts to suppressing democratic values, the Congress said targeting Fadnavis.