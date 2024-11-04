News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Cong will snatch tribal quota: Modi in Jharkhand

Cong will snatch tribal quota: Modi in Jharkhand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 04, 2024 18:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of making attempts to snatch reservations meant for tribals and hand them over to its 'vote bank'.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the gathering on his arrival for a public meeting for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Garhwa on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing an election rally in Chaibasa in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, the PM said he worships those who have been rejected by the others.

"Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar has ensured the provision of reservation to protect tribal rights but Nehru-ji had opposed it. The Gandhi family opposed reservation till they were in control of power post-Nehru. Now once again they have openly announced that they will scrap reservations for tribals. They will snatch tribal reservations and hand it over to their vote bank," he said.

 

"They (Congress) have devised one more strategy. They are declaring schools, colleges and universities as minority institutions. By this, the reservation of tribals, Dalits and backward is being stopped. Beware of this conspiracy by Congress," he added.

He alleged that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led ruling coalition in the state has put tribal 'identity, dignity and existence' at stake by 'facilitating' Bangladeshi infiltrators to make fake documents.

"Infiltrators are snatching your daughters, grabbing land and devouring your bread," he said, claiming that efforts were being made to change Jharkhand's demography.

Modi said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party is voted to power in the state, it will bring stringent legislation to return land grabbed by infiltrators.

He attacked the Congress-led opposition for 'humiliating' BJP candidate Sita Soren in Jharkhand and a woman leader in Maharashtra, saying 'insulting women is their habit'.

"Opposition used foul language against a woman leader in Maharashtra. Mothers and daughters are in shock, people will teach them a lesson," Modi said, referring to Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Arvind Sawant's remark targeting Shiv Sena candidate Shaina NC.

Polling for the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and 20.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
When Modi's Hindu-Muslim Rhetoric Backfired
When Modi's Hindu-Muslim Rhetoric Backfired
Will Modi Make India A Hindu Rashtra ?
Will Modi Make India A Hindu Rashtra ?
Anxiety Behind Modi's Banswara Speech?
Anxiety Behind Modi's Banswara Speech?
1st ODI: Cummins captures thriller as Aus edge Pak
1st ODI: Cummins captures thriller as Aus edge Pak
Sensex tanks 942 pts, Nifty plunges below 24K
Sensex tanks 942 pts, Nifty plunges below 24K
Assam CM's 'communal rhetoric': Cong urges EC to act
Assam CM's 'communal rhetoric': Cong urges EC to act
Samson's influence: RR's retention strategy revealed
Samson's influence: RR's retention strategy revealed
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this
'Divisive agenda': Oppn slams Modi's I-Day speech
'Divisive agenda': Oppn slams Modi's I-Day speech
Hindu, Adivasi population on decline in J'Khand: Modi
Hindu, Adivasi population on decline in J'Khand: Modi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances