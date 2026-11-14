Mekedatu Dam Threatens Cauvery Delta, Says TN Congress

Tamil Nadu Congress leaders are raising alarms over Karnataka's push for the Mekedatu dam project, warning that its construction could devastate the Cauvery Delta region and violate established water-sharing agreements.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar receive QR tickets from a staff member at the counter before boarding the newly inaugurated Namma Metro Pink Line stretch from S G Palya to Bilekahalli IIMB, in Bengaluru, November 13, 2026. Photograph: @DKShivakumar X/ANI Photo

Key Points Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore condemned Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar on Saturday for pushing the Mekedatu dam project.

Tagore warned that the Mekedatu dam could turn the Cauvery Delta into a desert by blocking 80 TMC of unregulated catchment rainwater.

He accused the central government of "blatant bias" and urged Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay to intensify legal measures.

The TNCC chief stated that Karnataka's move violates Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and Supreme Court verdicts secured after a 50-year struggle.

Tamil Nadu has fiercely opposed Karnataka's plan to build the 67.15 TMC capacity Mekedatu dam just 4 kilometers above Biligundulu.

Strongly condemning Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for pushing the "controversial" Mekedatu dam project in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore on Saturday warned that the move could turn the Cauvery Delta into a desert.

Concerns Over Central Government Bias

Accusing the central government of "blatant bias", Tagore, in a statement urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to remain vigilant and intensify legal measures to prevent the project from being implemented.

He said that addressing a gathering in Mysuru in the presence of Modi, Shivakumar claimed that the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Karnataka regarding the construction of the Mekedatu dam and requested central government approval.

Violations Of Water Sharing Verdicts

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu has already approached the Supreme Court concerning the inter-state dispute, Tagore said Karnataka CM's remarks undermined Tamil Nadu's interests and violate the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and Supreme Court verdicts secured after a 50-year struggle.

The TNCC chief said, as per the rulings of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court, Tamil Nadu's legal entitlement of 177.25 TMC of water comprises 60 TMC from the Kabini dam, 52 TMC from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam, and 80 TMC derived from Karnataka's unregulated catchment areas via rainwater up to Biligundulu, located 200 kilometers away, where the water-gauge station is situated.

Mekedatu Dam's Impact On Cauvery Delta

"However, the Karnataka government rarely releases the mandated quantum of water on schedule, and Tamil Nadu has to fight through various measures to secure its share," he said adding "Tamil Nadu has fiercely opposed Karnataka's plan to build the 67.15 TMC capacity Mekedatu dam just 4 kilometers above Biligundulu on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, waging a relentless legal battle in the Supreme Court."

Tagore claimed that the construction of the Mekedatu dam would block the 80 TMC of unregulated catchment rainwater that Tamil Nadu is legally entitled to receive, effectively paving the way for turning the Cauvery Delta region into a desert.

Call For Robust Legal Action

Terming Shivakumar's assertion that the Mekedatu dam will cause no harm to Tamil Nadu as "entirely baseless", Tagore said, "the Tribunal and Supreme Court verdicts explicitly state that Karnataka must not undertake any construction on the Cauvery or attempt to obstruct water destined for Tamil Nadu without the consent of the basin states".

According to him, proceeding with the Mekedatu project is a blatant violation of judicial rulings-an action that Tamil Nadu will under no circumstances permit.

He urged CM Vijay to take robust legal steps to build upon the existing efforts of the Tamil Nadu government to successfully block the construction of the dam at Mekedatu.