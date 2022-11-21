News
Rediff.com  » News » Cong to file review petition against release of Rajiv case convicts

Cong to file review petition against release of Rajiv case convicts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 21, 2022 15:47 IST
The Congress will file a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging the decision to release six convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, party sources said on Monday.

IMAGE: Nalini Sriharan, who spent over 30 years in jail for her role in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination conspiracy, speaks to media after her release on November 12, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The petition will be filed this week, they said.

"A fresh review application challenging the Supreme Court decision to release the convicts on the grounds set out in the order will be filed on behalf of the party in the next few days," a party insider said.

 

Facing criticism from the Congress, the government last week moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its order for premature release of the convicts in the case.

The Supreme Court on November 11 directed the premature release of the six, including Nalini Sriharan and R P Ravichandran, serving life term in the case. It noted that the Tamil Nadu government has recommended remission of their sentence.

Besides Nalini and Ravichandran, the four others released were Santhan, Murugan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar.

The top court also took into account that their conduct was satisfactory during incarceration.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
What Review Plea in Rajiv Convicts' Case Means
After 30 Years, Nalini Is Finally Free
Why wasn't Sivarasan caught alive?
BJP's 'sting' claims AAP selling MCD poll tickets
Spain take on Costa Rica in battle of the generations
Katrina's Eager About Vicky's Govinda
Mangaluru blast accused 'inspired' by global terror
The War Against Coronavirus

