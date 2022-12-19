News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cong to bring no-confidence motion against BJP govt in MP

Cong to bring no-confidence motion against BJP govt in MP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 19, 2022 10:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh will bring a no-confidence motion against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government during the winter session of the assembly beginning Monday, a senior leader has said.

The five-day winter session will conclude on December 23, MP assembly's principal secretary A P Singh said on Sunday.

State Congress president Kamal Nath told party MLAs at his residence on Sunday that a no-confidence motion will be brought against the Bharatiya Janata Party government, "which has failed on every front", a party release said.

The Congress has already submitted a notice to the assembly secretariat to bring a no-confidence motion.

In the 230-member House, the BJP has 127 MLAs and the Congress 96.

 

Madhya Pradesh assembly Speaker Girish Gautam convened an all-party meeting on Sunday evening to discuss the smooth running of the session.

"In the all-party meeting chaired by the Speaker, a consensus has been reached among the members that the House should run in a cordial atmosphere and more members be allowed to speak," state Home and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters.

Leader of Opposition Govind Singh said a "charge sheet" has been prepared against the state government.

"During a discussion on the no-confidence motion (in the House), the Congress will target the BJP government over its anti-people policies through this charge sheet," he said.

The Congress alleged the state government has always conspired to reduce the number of sittings of the House.

Congress MLAs Sajjan Singh Verma and Tarun Bhanot said the party will raise issues including inflation, poor law and order, farmers' woes and corruption.

Senior Congress MLA Jitu Patwari claimed the rights of MLAs are being violated as the state Assembly has held only 32 sittings in the past three years.

He said the power of legislators is in the Legislative Assembly which the government does not want to accept.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kamal Nath shows he remains Congress boss in MP
Kamal Nath shows he remains Congress boss in MP
'In the Congress, every leader is a shehanshah'
'In the Congress, every leader is a shehanshah'
Row over MP Congress leader's 'kill Modi' tirade
Row over MP Congress leader's 'kill Modi' tirade
Mrs Messi And Sons Celebrate Leo's Win
Mrs Messi And Sons Celebrate Leo's Win
Salman's Niece To Debut With CODA Remake
Salman's Niece To Debut With CODA Remake
Why Maha villages want to move out, Fadnavis explains
Why Maha villages want to move out, Fadnavis explains
How Will The Markets Pan Out In 2023?
How Will The Markets Pan Out In 2023?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why Kamal Nath is the best man for MP

Why Kamal Nath is the best man for MP

For India's Sake, Gandhis Must GO!

For India's Sake, Gandhis Must GO!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances