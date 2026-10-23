Cong targets Modi over 'ongoing' China face-offs in Arunachal

The Congress has launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi amidst reports of 'ongoing face-offs' with the Chinese Army in Arunachal Pradesh.

IMAGE: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: Photograph: Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Reuters

Key Points The Congress has criticised PM Modi for his "deafening silence" on reported face-offs with the Chinese Army in Arunachal Pradesh.

ITBP Director General Shatrujeet Kapur reportedly stated that face-offs have occurred at several locations in Arunachal in the past few-days and continue.

Congress alleged loss of patrolling points after corps commander talks last month, China renaming towns, and building a large dam, alongside a record USD 112 billion trade deficit with China in 2025-26.

The party recalled PM Modi's June 19, 2020, "clean chit" to China and questioned instructions given to former Army chiefs regarding incursions.

The Congress has consistently attacked the Modi government over its handling of ties with China and alleged incursions, while the government has rejected these claims.

The Congress on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the reported "face-offs" with the Chinese Army in Arunachal Pradesh, saying there has been a "deafening silence" on it from him and his establishment, while the "self-styled vishwaguru's calibrated concessions" to China continue.

Congress Raises Border Concerns

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a media report which quoted Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Kapur as saying that in the past few-days, a situation arose "where face-off happened at several locations in Arunachal and it still continues".

There was no immediate response by the government or the BJP on the Congress' claims and allegations.

In his post on X, Ramesh said, "While the self-styled Vishwaguru's calibrated concessions to China continue, the DG, ITBP, has lauded --and rightly so -- its performance in recent face-offs with the PLA in Arunachal Pradesh, on which there has been a deafening silence from the PM and his establishment."

Allegations of Lost Territory and Economic Impact

Corps commander talks were held at Wacha and Damai in Arunachal Pradesh last month after the Taksing face-off, Ramesh claimed.

"Locals had reported that patrolling points had been lost once again, as in Ladakh. China continues to rename our towns in Arunachal Pradesh and is building a 60,000-MW dam that threatens our ecological and water security," the Congress leader said.

He pointed out that India's trade deficit with China zoomed even further to a record USD 112 billion in 2025-26, up from USD 99 billion the previous year.

"This has simply crushed our MSMEs in many industries. Make in India has become Import from China. This staggering trade deficit is in itself a very significant threat to our economic security," Ramesh said.

Historical Context and Political Scrutiny

"India has been paying the price for the PM's infamous clean chit to China on June 19, 2020, when he said, after 20 of our brave jawans had been martyred: Na koi wahan humari seema mein ghus aaya hai aur na hi koi ghusa hua hai, na hi humari koi post kisi doosre ke kabze mein hai'," Ramesh said.

He further said retired Chief of Army Staff, Gen. M M Naravane, has revealed that the only instructions he received while at the helm, when Chinese incursions took place in Ladakh, were -- jo uchit samjho woh karo.

On July 4, 2025, the Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Rahul Singh, had spoken publicly on China's both intensively and extensively embedded role in Pakistan's military campaign during Operation Sindoor, Ramesh recalled.

"Yet, on August 25, 2026, the retired Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Anil Chauhan, publicly contradicted Lt. Gen. Rahul Singh's revelations and, soon thereafter, took over a think tank that is a key part of the RSS/BJP ecosystem," he said.

The Congress has in the past attacked the Modi government over its handling of ties with China and the "Chinese incursions". The government has in the past rejected the claims of the opposition.

The BJP had earlier accused the Congress of demoralising the morale of the armed forces.