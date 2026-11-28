Amidst escalating tensions over seat-sharing for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Congress MP Imran Masood has firmly asserted his party's claim over two Saharanpur seats, urging Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to demonstrate flexibility for a united front.

IMAGE: Congress MP Imran Masood. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Congress MP Imran Masood stated that two Saharanpur assembly seats, for which the Samajwadi Party announced candidates, 'belong to the Congress'.

Masood urged SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to show a 'big heart' and provide space for the Congress in the alliance for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

He highlighted that the Congress won these seats in 2017, and the SP only secured them in 2022 because he had joined the SP.

Masood rejected the SP's offer of 26 seats, stating that underestimating the Congress is not good and the party cannot contest by surrendering itself.

The dispute underscores ongoing tensions between the Congress and SP over seat-sharing negotiations for the upcoming UP polls.

Congress MP Imran Masood on Saturday said the two assembly seats in Saharanpur district on which the Samajwadi Party has announced its candidates 'belong to the Congress', and urged SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to show a big heart and give space.

Congress's Claim On Saharanpur Seats

Asserting that the Congress' position is 'very clear', Masood said his party wants to fight the assembly elections with the SP and wants Yadav to become the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

"But our only demand is that we too should be given space," Masood told PTI Videos in New Delhi.

"Both those seats belong to the Congress. The Congress won them in 2017. In 2022, the Samajwadi Party won them because I had joined the Samajwadi Party. If you look at the electoral equations in those constituencies, whenever the Samajwadi Party contested without me, the party had no presence there," Masood said when asked about the SP naming candidates for the two Saharanpur seats.

If the Congress leaves seats in which it has a strong base, then what will be left with it, he argued.

On the SP offering the Congress 26 seats, Masood said underestimating the Congress in this manner is not a good thing.

The Congress cannot contest polls by surrendering itself, he said.

He further said Yadav is a very senior leader who wants to become the chief minister and he must show a big heart by giving the Congress some room.

Congress Rejects SP's Seat Offer

On the status of the Congress-SP alliance, Masood said, "Our position is very clear. We want the elections to be fought together, and we want Akhilesh Yadav to become the UP CM. But our only demand is that we too should be given space."

Responding to SP leader Azam Khan's remarks on the Congress' demands for seats, he said, "We are not beggars asking you for something. We have nothing to ask from you. That is all I will say on this."

On the number of seats the Congress wants to contest, Masood said the party contested 107 seats in 2017 and the situation now is much better for it.

Asked about the Aazad Samaj Party-All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen alliance for the Uttar Pradesh polls, Masood said everyone is free to do what they want and it makes no difference.

"The contest is a straight fight between two ideologies. One ideology is led by (PM Narendra) Modi ji, while the other is led by Rahul (Gandhi) ji," he stressed.

Deepening Rift Over UP Seat Distribution

Tensions are simmering between the Congress and the SP over seat-sharing negotiations and at the centre of the strain is Masood and his claim to two seats that fall within his parliamentary constituency of Saharanpur -- Saharanpur and Behat.

There are five assembly segments in the Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency -- Behat, Saharanpur Nagar, Saharanpur, Deoband and Rampur Maniharan (SC).

Saharanpur district has seven assembly seats overall, but Nakur and Gangoh fall under other parliamentary constituencies.

The SP's announcement of five candidates for the assembly polls amid the seat-sharing talks with the Congress has exposed alliance constraints.

While the SP has played down the announcement as having declared seats in which its claims are indisputable, the Congress has said that this should have been avoided when seat-sharing talks were ongoing.

Miffed at the SP leadership announcing the names, Masood had earlier said that his party 'isn't begging' and he would consult the leadership on whether to continue the seat-sharing negotiations.

SP's Justification And Alliance Dynamics

The SP has maintained that four of the five seats where it announced candidates were represented by four sitting MLAs -- Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, Umar Ali Khan from Behat (Saharanpur), Nahid Hasan from Kairana and Mehboob Ali from Amroha, all west Uttar Pradesh seats, where the SP and Congress are likely to face a challenge from Bharatiya Janata Party ally Rashtriya Lok Dal and the Samajik Parivartan Morcha of Asaduddin Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Aazad.

The fifth candidate, Jyoti Lodhi, has been named from Lalitpur. The SP had earlier declared Tej Narain Pandey alias Pawan Pandey as its candidate from Ayodhya.

Of Saharanpur district's seven assembly seats, the BJP won five in 2022 -- Deoband, Gangoh, Nakur, Rampur Maniharan (SC) and Saharanpur Nagar -- and the SP won Behat and Saharanpur.

Yadav has also urged the Congress to prefer 'winnability' over the number of seats, suggesting that both parties jointly identify the strongest candidate for each constituency.