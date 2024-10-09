News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Cong spreads hatred, creates fear among Muslims: Modi

Cong spreads hatred, creates fear among Muslims: Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 09, 2024 15:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A day after Congress' defeat in the Haryana polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Congress is an irresponsible party and a factory to 'spread hatred' which wants to divide Hindus and pit one community against another.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded during a programmer celebrating BJP's victory in the Haryana assembly elections, at party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party has won the Haryana assembly elections and it shows the mood of the country, Modi said, adding that 'in Maharashtra we have to get a bigger victory'.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) wants to weaken Maharashtra to gain power, but the ruling Mahayuti will strengthen the state, he said after virtually inaugurating various development projects of more than Rs 7,600 crore in the state.

 

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held next month.

Modi said never before has Maharashtra seen the expeditious development of projects. Under the Congress regime, the same speed and scale was witnessed in terms of corruption, the PM said.

"The Congress is an irresponsible party and a factory to spread hatred. The Congress is not concerned about development and legacy, we have paid attention to both," he said.

"Our goal is Viksit Bharat with the development of poor, farmers, youth and women," the prime minister said.

The Congress creates fear among Muslims and converts them into its vote bank, Modi said.

Further targeting the Congress, Modi said the opposition party wants to divide Hindus and pit one community against another.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Haryana: A Political Stunner For The BJP
Haryana: A Political Stunner For The BJP
What went wrong for Congress in Haryana
What went wrong for Congress in Haryana
BJP wins Haryana polls but vote share with Cong close
BJP wins Haryana polls but vote share with Cong close
Omar's message to ally Cong after Haryana shocker
Omar's message to ally Cong after Haryana shocker
'We Lost So Many Things In This War'
'We Lost So Many Things In This War'
Mithunda Seeks Sharmila Tagore's Blessing
Mithunda Seeks Sharmila Tagore's Blessing
'You Have To Hold Rekha Tight'
'You Have To Hold Rekha Tight'
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Cong has become a 'parasite' that swallows...: Modi

Cong has become a 'parasite' that swallows...: Modi

BJP's 'sweet' dig at Rahul, sends jalebi to Cong HQ

BJP's 'sweet' dig at Rahul, sends jalebi to Cong HQ

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances