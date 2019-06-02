Cong social media chief Divya Spandana leaves Twitter

June 02, 2019 18:22 IST

Congress's social media in-charge Divya Spandana has deleted her Twitter handle, along with the tweet history, triggering speculation over her future plans.

Twitter was abuzz with speculation over her political future as none of her controversial tweets were available on the microblogging website.

While her official Twitter handle disappeared, all the tweets from her verified Twitter handle showed as deleted.

Spandana had led the Congress's social media campaign during the just-concluded Lok Sabha election, in which the grand old party managed to bag only 52 seats, eight more than what it had secured in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress did not say anything officially on Spandana's action, but sources close to the former MP and actress said she was taking a break from politics for some time.

Spandana was not available for comments.