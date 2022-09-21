News
Cong slams BJP's Patra over Rahul's pic with hijab-clad girl

Cong slams BJP's Patra over Rahul's pic with hijab-clad girl

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 21, 2022 10:52 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sambit Patra on Tuesday posted a picture of Rahul Gandhi walking with a hijab-clad girl during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and accused him of indulging in appeasement politics, triggering a backlash from Congress leaders who slammed Patra for his remarks.

IMAGE: BJP leader Sambit Patra tweets this image targeting Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: @sambitswaraj/Twitter

Posting a picture of Gandhi walking with the girl wearing a hijab, Patra tweeted in Hindi, "When votes are accounted for on the basis of religion then it is called appeasement."

Tagging Patra's tweet, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate slammed the BJP leader and said he did not even spare a young girl.

 

"It's one thing to be rattled by the huge crowds in the (Bharat Jodo) Yatra - but to be blinded by hate like this. You are the pits!" she said.

Responding to Shrinate's tweet, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Worse than the pits."

The Congress has accused the BJP of resorting to disinformation and falsehood on the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', and said it shows the "fear" and "frustration" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the saffron party's leadership at the success of the yatra.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
