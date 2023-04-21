News
Cong slams BJP over Modi's outreach to K'taka ex-minister Eshwarappa

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 21, 2023 17:54 IST
The Congress on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of endorsing corruption after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to ex-Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa who was denied a party ticket in the upcoming state assembly polls.

IMAGE: Former Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai addresses a press conference, in Bengaluru, April 22, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Opposition party said that Prime Minister Modi congratulating Eshwarappa for not rebelling despite not being given a poll ticket "is unacceptable".

Eshwarappa stepped down as Karnataka's rural development and panchayati raj minister in April 2022.

 

This was the fallout of a contractor, Santosh Patil, ending his own life after accusing Eshwarappa of collecting a 40 per cent commission on public works in Belagavi.

A probe later gave Eshwarappa a clean chit.

The former minister had recently conveyed to the BJP's central leadership his wish to retire from electoral politics but is said to have sought the ticket for his son K E Kantesh.

The party, however, gave the ticket to Channabasappa overlooking the senior leader's request.

The Congress on Friday said on Twitter, "This man is accused of demanding 40 per cent commission and was forced to resign over corruption charges after BJP worker Santosh Patil committed suicide."

"By praising such corrupt leaders, the BJP is sending a clear message that it endorses corruption and illegal activities," it added.

The attack came after Eshwarappa shared a video of him talking to Modi in a phone call. In the video, the prime minister is heard saying, "You have demonstrated your commitment to the party. I am very happy with you. So, I decided to talk to you."

Modi is also heard saying that he will meet Eshwarappa whenever he visits poll-bound Karnataka. In reply, Eshwarappa told the PM that the BJP will win the May 10 assembly polls.

This proves the remarks of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik that "the prime minister has no problem with corruption", Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said in Bengaluru

"It is a sad day for India's democracy. PM Modi has put his stamp on 40 per cent corruption. He has conveyed that lives don't matter to the BJP. The PM called up BJP leader Eshwarappa for not rebelling.

"Eshwarappa is accused of demanding a 40 per cent commission and was forced to resign over corruption charges after BJP worker Santosh Patil committed suicide," Surjewala said.

The Congress leader said, "Today is a day when none less than the prime minister has committed a sacrilegious crime."

He claimed that while the prime minister spoke to Eshwarappa, he has not even bothered to speak to Santosh Patil or his family members.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera also referred to Satyapal Malik's remarks and said that it was just for the sake of votes that the prime minister was seeking the support of a leader who was removed as a minister.

Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a tweet showing the video of Eshwarappa speaking with the prime minister over phone and repeated the statement of former Satyapal Malik.

"PM Modi's blessings are only for the corrupt. 'The prime minister does not hate corruption very much'," Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
